REVIEW – Is the PING G425 the perfect game improvement iron?

When it comes time to test a new PING game improvement iron my expectations are always very high.



That is because so often in the past the engineers at PING have knocked it out the park with its G designs, providing all of the distance, forgiveness and control that mid and high handicappers need to shoot lower scores.



The first thing that stands out with the new G425 is the consistently high ball speeds on offer.

PING has incorporated a new, metalwood style VFT (Variable Face Thickness) face design that has led greater speed out of the middle, as well as increased speed across a larger portion of the face.

So more distance and a bigger sweetspot, sounds good to me.

You then combine that with the high launch and somewhat higher spin than is typical for an iron in this category, and what you have is a very controllable set of irons that allow you to attack the pins with confidence.

For PING, who created the first ever iron that relied upon perimeter weighting for forgiveness, it comes as no surprise to see the brand make major strides in this department yet again.



The tungsten toe screw and hosel weight have increased the MOI by about 3%, making the G425 just ridiculously easy to hit. You’re miss-hits are so lightly punished that it times they are hardly discernable from a decent strike.

But I wouldn’t expect anything less from PING.

When I tested its G410 predecessor two years ago I was blown away not only by the incredible all-round performance on offer, but also by the fact its relatively compact shape still managed to inspired confidence down at address.

It hit the perfect sweetspot for game improvement iron shaping in my book.

The improvements PING has made to the shaping with the G425, shortening the length from heel to toe, plus the new sleek styling and clean Hydropearl 2.0 finish, makes this one of the best looking game improvement irons in the business.

Also, the quality of the sound and feel surpassed my expectations. A cavity back iron of this size, with so much technology packed into it, simply should not feel as pleasing as this. The new multi-material badge does a brilliant job of softening the harsh vibrations at impact to elevate the feel of PING’s latest G-series iron to new heights.



Adding to the appeal of the G425 is the wealth of fitting options available, plus the addition of Arccos sensors in the grips.

If you’re not already on the game-tracking bandwagon then you best get a move on. If you’re serious about improving your game then there is no easier way to do so than with the likes of Arccos’ Caddie system.

So the long and the short of it is that the G425 ticks every single box of what you could be looking for from your next set of irons.



PING is a brand synonymous with top quality game improvement irons and the all-new G425 looks set to be another stellar addition to the PING iron hall of fame.



Prices: £129 per iron (steel) / £139 per iron (graphite)