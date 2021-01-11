PING G425 irons – FIRST LOOK!

When the designing the G425 irons, the engineers at PING set out to not only improve the performance of the its latest game improvement iron, but also improve the overall appeal by paying close attention to the looks and feel.



Building upon the success of the brilliant G410 irons, the first key difference to note with the G425 is hidden out of view.



The engine powering the remarkable speed on offered an all-new, metalwood style VFT (Variable Face Thickness) design.

This new VFT replaces the COR-Eye technology from the G410 irons, with PING now labelling the G425 its fastest ever G-Series iron.

Not only that, the VFT provides fantastic ball speed across the face to ensure consistent distances and greater forgiveness on miss-hits.

This new face structure combines with a patented cascading sole and top rail undercut design to increase flexing at impact for higher launching, softer landing, longer and more controlled shots toward the pin.

To further increase that feeling of control, the face and grooves of the wedges have been machined to deliver high levels of spin.

It wouldn’t be a new PING game improvement iron if it didn’t try to increase MOI for added forgiveness.



A tungsten toe screw and hosel weight pushes more weight to the extreme perimeters of the club to deliver 3% higher inertia when compared with the G410.

Now 3% might not sound like a lot but the results of this improvement are bound to make themselves abundantly clear on the golf course.

This increase is particularly impressive given the improvements in the overall shaping of the G425.

PING has streamlined the design, shortening it from heel to toe to give a clean, relatively compact and confidence inspiring look at address.

Plus, the Hydropearl 2.0 chrome finish gives the G425 a real premium look, while also making it more effective in wet conditions.

The final piece of the puzzle is the new multi-material badge on the back of these irons.



When compared with the G410’s badge, this new one provides 54% more face coverage to dampen the undesirable frequencies at impact and provide a softer sound and feel that isn’t commonly associated with such a tech-packed cavity back iron.

It is also well worthwhile pointing out that the G425 irons, along with every other product in the G425 line-up, comes with Arccos sensors embedded in the grip as standard.



Used in conjunction with the Arccos Caddie App, your iron shots will be automatically recorded and analysed to help you improve your game.



The G425 represents another big step up for PING’s game improvement irons, with improvements made across the board.

Prices: £129 per iron (steel) / £139 per iron (graphite)