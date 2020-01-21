PING G710 irons – FIRST LOOK!

Say hello to PING’s ridiculously long and forgiving G710 irons.



As the replacement to the incredibly popular, super game-improvement G700 irons, these stealthy bazookas are being hailed as PING’s longest and most forgiving irons.

The driving force behind the power these irons deliver is their hollow body construction and an incredibly strong yet flexible C300 maraging steel face.



This advanced construction allows the G710 to act like a metalwood design, with the face flexing at impact for greater speed.



The thin face is also precision machined to deliver those faster ball speeds for launching your ball higher and further than ever before.

That remarkably fast face is attached to a 17-4 stainless steel body that incorporates high-density tungsten toe and shaft weights to increase the MOI.

The tungsten weighting produces exceptional forgiveness and higher launch for more distance and accuracy, especially for mid-to-high handicaps and slower swing speeds.



One of the biggest changes with these new irons comes in the form of the new Stealth, Hydropeal finish.

A black PVD coating on top of the hydropearl chrome finish helps to repel water and improve performance through the turf and in wet conditions.

The stealthy look also creates the perception of a smaller, more compact head.

The incredible performance on offer isn’t the only reason why you’ll love these irons.



Standard on every G710 iron is the Arccos Smart Grip, which is custom built with an embedded sensor to automatically record and analyse every shot taken during a round when paired with the Arccos Caddie app.

You will receive a 90-day free trial of the app and eight free screw-in sensors after purchase of six or more G710 irons.

Price: £169 steel, £179 graphite