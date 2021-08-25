search
PING Glide Forged Pro wedges – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

PING Glide Forged Pro wedges – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame24 August, 2021
Ping PING Glide Forged Pro Ping Wedges Wedges New Gear
Ping Glide Forged Pro 1

PING’s all-new Glide Forged Pro is a shot maker’s dream wedge.

The engineers at PING consulted extensively with the brand’s roster of staff pros in order to create this sumptuous design.

• PING i59 irons – FIRST LOOK!

Already we have seen the likes of Viktor Hovland, Cameron Champ and Louis Oosthuizen putting them in the bag, to name but a few.

Ping Glide Forged Pro 2

Forged from 8620 carbon steel, its tour-preferred shape is shorter from heel-toe and through the hosel transition, accentuating the smaller profile to ensure the compact, captured look that is favoured by the game’s best players and those of you who want exacting control from your wedges.

• The G425 drivers are 'dependable yet brilliant'

The new Friction Face is fully machined, with steeper wheel-cut grooves and added texture from a new Emery face blast to ensure consistent launch conditions and spin from wet and dry conditions. This means predictable results on just about every single shot you’ll be faced with around the greens.

Ping Glide Forged Pro 3

PING has also decided to expand the numbers of loft and sole grind options. The new stock “S” and “T” grinds allow you to be custom fit for the loft/grind combination that suits your angle of attack and most common turf conditions., while custom grinds will be available through PING Wrx. 

• PING unveils striking Solheim Cup collection

The S Grind offers moderate bounce, a rounded leading edge and will likely have the broadest appeal.

The T Grind, meanwhile, boasts a narrow sole, with approximately 3˚ less bounce than the S. It is a remarkably versatile option.

Plus, we have Karsten Solheim’s iconic high-toe, EYE2 Toe 59˚ as an option, The shaping has approximately 1.5° less bounce than S grind and creates a look at address that has appealed to countless generations of golfers.

Rounding out the performance of these brilliant, soft feeling wedges is the Hydropearl 2.0 finish that ensures consistent performance in wet conditions and gives them a modern and clean look.

Available: Now (Custom fittings now - delivery of custom fit products late September)
Price: £199 (steel), £209 (graphite)

