PING Heppler putters – FIRST LOOK!

These new putters from PING look absolutely sensational.



The eye-catching blades and multi-material mid-mallets and mallets are something a bit different from a brand with such a long and storied history of producing great putters.



One of the first things you’ll notice with these putters is their solid face construction. The solid faces provide a firmer feel and sound when compared to the vast majority of putters today and their softer insert faces.

The face material – either aluminium or steel – varies by model, depending on the placement of the materials, which is strategically positioned to maximise forgiveness and optimise the centre of gravity.

Extensive testing revealed the firmer sound and feel of the flat metal face had a positive effect on the player’s confidence by providing a clear impact feel, without compromising performance.

“With the Heppler series, we’re providing golfers a firmer-feeling putter in highly forgiving models to ensure a choice that fits their stroke and eye,” said John K. Solheim, PING President.



He added: “We’ve chosen a very precise manufacturing process that has significantly advanced our ability to create high-MOI mid-mallets and mallets by combining aerospace-grade aluminium with steel. The contrasting copper and black finish provides alignment cues and a visually appealing, premium look that’s attracting a lot of interest on tour.”

PING engineers combined a lightweight aluminium with steel through strategic shaping and weight placement to produce extremely high MOI designs. The aluminium casting process creates precise detail and exceptional quality in the mid-mallets and mallets.



The new Tomcat 14 has the highest MOI in the line and features a 14-dot alignment aid inspired by the lights on an airport runway

Like PING’s Sigma 2, you can adjust the length of the putter shaft to suit your game. Finished in stunning black chrome, the adjustable-length shaft is lightweight, easy to use and sleekly concealed beneath the grip. You can customise length between 32" and 36" to fit your stroke and posture.



There are nine models, with many popular models from PING’s history such as the Anser 2, and more recent designs like the Fetch model to choose from.

Available: Now

Price: £250 (Anser 2, ZB3, Piper C) £275 (Tyne 3, Fetch, Ketsch, Floki, Tomcat 14, Piper Armlock)