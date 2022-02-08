search
Gear

NEW FOR '22

PING unveils powerful i525 irons

By David Cunninghame08 February, 2022
The soaring popularity of players distance irons is showing no signs of slowing down, and PING is making sure it won’t be left behind the crowd with this latest release.

As the replacement to the brillianti500, the new i525 has some rather large boots to fill.

As is becoming the norm for the players distance category, the PING i525 boasts a compact, players-style hollow-body design that flexes like a metalwood at impact to elevate speed and forgiveness for long, towering shots.

Ping I525 Irons 3

The high strength, variable-thickness maraging steel face allows for a thinner, more dynamic structure with an internal sole undercut in the 17-4 stainless steel body to launch shots faster and higher.

Tungsten toe and shaft tip weights combine with a tiered, dynamic face structure to expand the perimeter weighting while preserving ball speed on your miss hits for added distance and improved accuracy.

Thanks to the extreme tungsten weighting within the hollow-bodied head, the moment of inertia has increased in the vertical and horizontal axes to provide tighter dispersion and increased forgiveness.

Ping I525 Irons 2

One of the biggest improvements, however, comes courtesy of the targeted placement and disbursement of an EVA polymer in precisely controlled amounts in every iron. This serves to achieve a pleasing impact sound and feel while allowing for maximum face deflection.

PING has also made use of a precision-milled groove pattern that allows for tighter spacing and a geometry that results in an average of four extra grooves to reduce fliers in the short irons and preserve spin in the long irons.

The i525’s hydropearl 2.0 chrome finish, meanwhile, repels water to ensure you have spin consistency in any conditions, while simultaneously giving this iron its stunning visual appeal.

The i525’s i500 predecessor was a phenomenal iron. It stepped into the burgeoning players distance iron category with a clear focus on the

‘distance’ side of things. With the i525, however, PING decided to boost that explosive power, while enhancing its ‘players’ credentials.

Ping I525 Irons

The inclusion of the EVA polymer technology and subtle refinements to the shaping of this new design have turned it into the complete package. It now delivers a softer, more players-like feel that was lacking with the i500. The level of control throughout the set has also been bolstered thanks to higher launch and steeper landing angles.

The i525 is an iron that can hold its own against the very best within the category and is bound to be a great fit for plenty of you reading this.

Price: £180 (per steel club), £190 (per graphite club)

