PING i59 irons – FIRST LOOK!

PING has unveiled a new forged player’s iron that is promising serious all-round performance.



In recent months you may have spotted the i59 irons, as several PING pros have decided to put them in the bag, including Viktor Hovland, Corey Conners and Eddie Pepperell.



The i59 is a tech-laden construction that is aimed at not only the best players in the world, but also better players who are seeking an iron that will offer the look and feel they desire, while also delivering some added forgiveness.

First off let’s discuss the looks. The clean and crisp aesthetics are bound to appeal to just about very golfer that claps eyes on these beauties.



Its bounce, blade length and offset are similar to that of the popular iBlade design, while the Hydropearl 2.0 finish not only looks slick, it also repels water for predictable, consistent performance from wet and dry conditions.



The three-piece forged design combines a 1025 carbon steel body and a 17-4 SS laser cut face with an all-new, aerospace-grade aluminium core (1/3 density of stainless steel) that PING is labelling as its AlumiCore.

This aluminium insert saves approximately 30 grams of material, allowing for tungsten toe and heel weights that elevate MOI to match that of the larger i210 iron, achieving a level forgiveness uncommon in a forged design. The AlumiCore also contributes to the stable, solid feel at impact.

The i59's three-piece construction also enables the face to impart some additional ball sped and give you a little added distance over something like the Blueprint blade.

The fully machined face has new MicroMax grooves, meanwhile, combine steeper sidewalls with tighter spacing to accommodate four extra grooves for reduced fliers in the short irons and preserved spin in the long irons.



To ensure exacting precision and consistent performance, every club 100% inspected during manufacturing process.

Combine all of these innovations and what you can expect is the crisp feel, flighted trajectory and looks of a true player’s irons, with the benefits of added forgiveness and speed.

Available: Now (Custom fittings now - delivery of custom fit products late September)

Price: £239 (per iron)