PING introduces G Le2 Women’s equipment

Advancements in technology, lighter overall club weights, expanded fitting options and premium materials combine to make the new G Le2 family PING’s highest performing women’s clubs to date

“The G Le2 represents our continued commitment to providing women golfers of every skill level with premium, high-performance equipment optimised to their swing speeds,” said Stacey Pauwels, PING Executive Vice President and the granddaughter of PING founders Karsten and Louise Solheim.

She added: “To achieve one of our performance goals of improving the feel of the club throughout the entire swing, we focused on making the clubs lighter overall."



"We integrated our extensive knowledge of materials and manufacturing processes with our proven design technologies to deliver measurable improvements throughout the set. At the same time, we wanted to present the new clubs in a visually appealing and confidence-inspiring way.”



Along with ensuring measurable performance improvements throughout the G Le2 family, PING’s engineering team placed added importance on expanding the fitting options to help women find the ideal set to match their games.

The G Le 2 driver is lighter, faster and more forgiving than any previous womens driver from PING.

Its titanium head features a rounder, more aerodynamic shape to promote faster clubhead speeds and its thin, forged T9S+ face is optimised for the intended swing speed, to increase flexing for more ball velocity and improved launch conditions.

Internal heel-biased weighting, meanwhile, helps ensure straighter ball flights and softer turbulators help frame the ball at address.



Trajectory Tuning 2.0 in the G Le2 driver utilises a new lightweight, aerodynamic hosel sleeve that provides eight positions for influencing ball flight through loft adjustments (±1.5°).

The fairway woods have been engineered with a thinner, faster maraging steel C300 face, a significantly higher MOI and an 8-lobe adjustable hosel distinguish the G Le2 fairway woods from its predecessor.

The added ball speed from the face technology increases distance and combines with the shallower face to launch the ball higher with greater forgiveness.

An overall lighter club weight makes swinging the club easier with more clubhead speed for longer and straighter results.

Precise and forgiving with a lighter overall club weight, the G Le2 irons utilise COR-Eye Technology with a deep top-rail undercut to increase face flexing for more ball speed and higher max height.



A tungsten toe weight helps increase MOI by 10% for greater forgiveness and a co-moulded cavity badge ensures a pleasing feel and sound.

In similar fashion to the fairway woods, the new hybrids house a thinner, hotter CarTech Custom 455 face, lighter club weights help to generate faster ball speeds, while a lower, deeper CG helps increase the MOI to launch the ball high with greater forgiveness.



The addition of a 34⁰ 7-hybrid expands the fitting options for women who prefer the technology of a hybrid in place of an iron.

Rounding out the G Le2 range is a selection of three adjustable putters (Anser, Shea and Echo).



Like PING’s Sigma 2 range, a dual-durometer face insert – engineered with TR face technology – provides a soft front layer for precision and improved impact feel and a firmer second layer for control to improve consistency on putts of every distance and the easy-to-use adjustable shaft allows self-fitting for length between 31" and 35".

Available: July 18 (Pre-order now)

G Le 2 Driver: Loft - 11.5⁰ (adjustable +- 1.5⁰), Shaft - PING ULT 240 (Lite and Ultra Lite flexes), Price - £389

G Le2 Fairway Woods: Lofts - (adjustable up to +-1.5⁰) 3W (19⁰), 5W (22⁰), 7W (26⁰), 9W (30⁰), Shaft - PING ULT 240 (Lite and Ultra Lite flexes), Price - £240

G Le2 Irons: Options - 6-9, PW, UW, SW, Shaft - PING ULT 240 (Lite and Ultra Lite flexes), Price - £126 per iron

G Le2 Hybrids: Lofts - 4H (22⁰), 5H (26⁰), 6H (30⁰), 7H (34⁰), Shaft - PING ULT 240 (Lite and Ultra Lite flexes), Price - £179.00 when purchased separately. Hybrids available at Irons price (£126) when purchased with a set of irons (minimum 5 irons)

G Le2 Putters: Models – Anser (£200.00) Shea (£200.00) Echo (£260.00)