search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearPING introduces G Le2 Women’s equipment

Gear

PING introduces G Le2 Women’s equipment

By David Cunninghame01 July, 2019
Ping PING G Le2 Womens Golf Equipment New Gear Stacey Pauwels
Ping G Le2

Advancements in technology, lighter overall club weights, expanded fitting options and premium materials combine to make the new G Le2 family PING’s highest performing women’s clubs to date

“The G Le2 represents our continued commitment to providing women golfers of every skill level with premium, high-performance equipment optimised to their swing speeds,” said Stacey Pauwels, PING Executive Vice President and the granddaughter of PING founders Karsten and Louise Solheim.

Ping G Le2 Set

She added: “To achieve one of our performance goals of improving the feel of the club throughout the entire swing, we focused on making the clubs lighter overall."

"We integrated our extensive knowledge of materials and manufacturing processes with our proven design technologies to deliver measurable improvements throughout the set. At the same time, we wanted to present the new clubs in a visually appealing and confidence-inspiring way.”

• FIRST REVIEW! Ping G410 Plus driver

Along with ensuring measurable performance improvements throughout the G Le2 family, PING’s engineering team placed added importance on expanding the fitting options to help women find the ideal set to match their games.

Ping G Le2 Driver

The G Le 2 driver is lighter, faster and more forgiving than any previous womens driver from PING.

Its titanium head features a rounder, more aerodynamic shape to promote faster clubhead speeds and its thin, forged T9S+ face is optimised for the intended swing speed, to increase flexing for more ball velocity and improved launch conditions.

Ping G Le2 Driver 2

Internal heel-biased weighting, meanwhile, helps ensure straighter ball flights and softer turbulators help frame the ball at address.

• Viktor Hovland signs with PING

Trajectory Tuning 2.0 in the G Le2 driver utilises a new lightweight, aerodynamic hosel sleeve that provides eight positions for influencing ball flight through loft adjustments (±1.5°).

Ping G Le2 Fairway

The fairway woods have been engineered with a thinner, faster maraging steel C300 face, a significantly higher MOI and an 8-lobe adjustable hosel distinguish the G Le2 fairway woods from its predecessor.

The added ball speed from the face technology increases distance and combines with the shallower face to launch the ball higher with greater forgiveness.

An overall lighter club weight makes swinging the club easier with more clubhead speed for longer and straighter results.

Ping G Le2 Iron

Precise and forgiving with a lighter overall club weight, the G Le2 irons utilise COR-Eye Technology with a deep top-rail undercut to increase face flexing for more ball speed and higher max height.

• PING unveils stylish 2019 cart bag collection

A tungsten toe weight helps increase MOI by 10% for greater forgiveness and a co-moulded cavity badge ensures a pleasing feel and sound.

Ping G Le2 Hybrid

In similar fashion to the fairway woods, the new hybrids house a thinner, hotter CarTech Custom 455 face, lighter club weights help to generate faster ball speeds, while a lower, deeper CG helps increase the MOI to launch the ball high with greater forgiveness.

• REVIEW – PING Blueprint irons

The addition of a 34⁰ 7-hybrid expands the fitting options for women who prefer the technology of a hybrid in place of an iron.

Ping G Le2 Putter

Rounding out the G Le2 range is a selection of three adjustable putters (Anser, Shea and Echo).

• Ping G410 Plus vs Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs Mizuno ST190G drivers

Like PING’s Sigma 2 range, a dual-durometer face insert – engineered with TR face technology – provides a soft front layer for precision and improved impact feel and a firmer second layer for control to improve consistency on putts of every distance and the easy-to-use adjustable shaft allows self-fitting for length between 31" and 35".

Available: July 18 (Pre-order now)

G Le 2 Driver: Loft - 11.5⁰ (adjustable +- 1.5⁰), Shaft - PING ULT 240 (Lite and Ultra Lite flexes), Price - £389

G Le2 Fairway Woods: Lofts - (adjustable up to +-1.5⁰) 3W (19⁰), 5W (22⁰), 7W (26⁰), 9W (30⁰), Shaft - PING ULT 240 (Lite and Ultra Lite flexes), Price - £240

G Le2 Irons: Options - 6-9, PW, UW, SW, Shaft - PING ULT 240 (Lite and Ultra Lite flexes), Price - £126 per iron

G Le2 Hybrids: Lofts - 4H (22⁰), 5H (26⁰), 6H (30⁰), 7H (34⁰), Shaft - PING ULT 240 (Lite and Ultra Lite flexes), Price - £179.00 when purchased separately. Hybrids available at Irons price (£126) when purchased with a set of irons (minimum 5 irons)

G Le2 Putters: Models – Anser (£200.00) Shea (£200.00) Echo (£260.00)

Related Articles - Ping

Related Articles - Womens Golf

Related Articles - Equipment

Related Articles - New Gear

Golf News

Beef opens up on mental health struggles
Carnoustie to host elite female tournament
Pro calls for PGA Tour to allow use of marijuana
#EpicMission: Our boys are winners!
Ian Poulter hilariously trolls the USA... again!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing through the ball to hit a fade
Callaway
play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
How to play more consistent golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow