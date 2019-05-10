search
HomeGearPING introduces new Sigma 2 putter model

Gear

PING introduces new Sigma 2 putter model

By David Cunninghame08 May, 2019
Ping PING Sigma 2 putters Ping Valor 400 Sigma 2 Ping putters Putters John K. Solheim New Gear
Ping Valor 1

In October last year we saw PING introduce its latest Sigma 2 putter series comprising nine different models. Now there is a tenth.

The all-new Valor 400 is the highest-MOI Sigma 2 putter model, elevating stability and forgiveness to a new level.

• Review: Do the PING Sigma 2 putters live up to the hype?

The counter-balanced mallet is engineered with (you guessed it) a 400-gram head, a custom built 15" grip and a non adjustable 38" shaft with 50 grams added to the butt end to promote a stable, pendulum-style stroke.

Ping Sigma Valor

The mallet shares the same alignment features, heel-toe ballast profile and stealth finish as the 365-gram Sigma 2 Valor.

• PING unveils stunning new Sigma 2 putter series

On shorter putts in particular, the added stability of the heel-toe ballast and 400-gram design offer a big performance advantage, and can be especially effective with those of you who have a slower stroke tempo.

Ping Sima 2 Face Exploded

The soft, responsive feel in the Valor 400 and the rest of the Sigma 2 putter range is the result of an innovative dual-durometer PEBAX face material.

The softer front layer ensures the precision necessary for shorter, delicate must-makes. The firmer back layer offers the solid feedback and distance control required for holing longer-range putts and improving overall consistency.

Touch and pace are further improved with PING’s patented TR face pattern, which varies in depth and pitch to speed up off-centre impacts for consistent ball speeds.

Ping Valor 400 2

“With the success of the sigma 2 Valor among golfers and on tour with two wins this spring, the addition of a counter-balanced option allows us to address an important segment of golfers who prefer this type of technology while delivering an exciting new custom-built option,” explained, John K. Solheim, PING president.

• REVIEW – Just how good are the PING G410 irons?

He added: “MOI is about 12% higher than the original Valor, a significant increase. And counter-balancing encourages that smooth, pendulum motion and helps take the wrists out of the stroke.”

