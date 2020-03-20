PING launch innovative new bag collection

PING has launched an innovative new golf bag range that features a host of new designs that blend with the game’s most advanced bag technology, to produce the company’s most ground-breaking, premium collection to date.



This latest product offers an entirely redesigned collection of carry bags, as well as a significantly updated cart bag range, to cater for the varying demands of every golfer.



The 2020 line-up is spearheaded by the Hoofer Monsoon and Pioneer Monsoon bags, which have been completely redesigned with new neon styling and block panel accents that create an exciting, fresh look.



Ping Hoofer Monsoon carry bag – £230

Engineered for ultimate wet weather performance, the Hoofer Monsoon carry bag has been engineered with a highly innovative, water-repellent construction, along with four seam-sealed pockets. A deployable rain hood provides added protection for golf clubs inside the rigid five-way top, while the easy-adjusting, sliding shoulder pads feature SensorDryTM technology.



Ping Pioneer Monsoon cart bag – £250

Providing protection from the elements with a water-repellent construction and including six seam-sealed pockets and two ventilated mesh-slip pockets, the Pioneer Monsoon provides the ultimate in functional cart bag performance. The redesigned cart bag also features a 15-way top with large dividers and a cart strap pass-through channel that makes securing the bag exceptionally simple.



Ping Hoofer Craz-E Lite golf bag – £200

Weighing in at just three pounds, the Hoofer Craz-E Lite is the lightest Hoofer bag ever made. It is engineered with a high tensile strength fabric and strong, lightweight carbon-fibre legs, to help golfers preserve energy and play their best. Seven pockets, including a seam-sealed, lined valuables pocket and a full-length apparel pocket, provide a multitude of storage options, while a slip pouch, key clip and spacious four-way top deliver optimum levels of organisation.



Ping Hoofer 14 carry bag – £200

Boasting a brand-new design for 2020, as well as a 14-way top, 11 conveniently placed storage pockets and a re-engineered back puck, which makes it easier to convert to a single-strap, the Hoofer 14 carry bag is sure to be the organised golfer’s best friend.



Ping Hoofer golf bag – £190

A full-length apparel pocket makes for easier access, while additional magnetic and valuables pockets ensure superior storage in the newly designed Hoofer. The game’s favourite carry bag is now available in four new colour options and features a zip-off, customisable ball-pocket panel.



Ping Hoofer Lite – £165

The pinnacle of lightweight, durable performance, the Hoofer Lite carry bag has been engineered with a roomy four-way top and a total of seven pockets that provide essential storage for apparel and accessories.



Ping Moonlite golf bag – £95

At two and a half pounds, the new and iconic Moonlite Sunday bag is light, even among the lightest of bags. It features a spacious new four-way top that can hold 14 clubs without crowding, while also boasting a water-resistant belly and zippered water-bottle pocket.



Ping L8 golf bag – £175

A tribute to the original model that set the standard in carry bag design more than 30 years ago, the L8 is a symbol of style and simplicity. It features a spacious velour-lined top and single shoulder strap, as well as a full-length dual-zip apparel pocket, with a tethered valuables pouch inside.

Ping Pioneer cart bag – £200

Re-engineered to deliver improved functionality, the Pioneer cart bag features a multitude of magnetic pockets, as well as a specialised cooler pocket, over-moulded soft-grip handles and a 15-way top.



Ping Traverse cart bag – £165

Boasting 13 useful pockets, the stylish, slim and manoeuvrable Traverse cart bag features PING’s popular cart strap channel and keeps clubs safeguarded in a functional 14-way top that includes an oversized putter well. It is available in eight bold colourways, including two women’s options.



Ping DLX golf bag – £225

The PING DLX offers Tour-inspired detailing and styling that has been redesigned to incorporate 15 conveniently located pockets and a 15-way top with a dedicated putter well. Magnetic ball and range-finder pockets, and a cooler pocket, maximise organisation, along with two deployable shoe pouches.

Ping Tour Staff bag – £400

The model that PING pros rely on worldwide, the Tour Staff bag, offers nine pockets, including two water-bottle and two large apparel pockets. It also features a side handle and integrated lift handles in the six-way top for ease of manoeuvrability.