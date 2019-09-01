search
HomeGearPING launches AW19 men’s apparel collection

Gear

PING launches AW19 men’s apparel collection

By David Cunninghame01 September, 2019
Ping PING AW19 Ping apparel PING Norse PrimaLoft jacket Primaloft Apparel Waterproofs New Gear
Ping Aw19

PING’s premium 2019 Autumn/Winter men’s apparel range is another step-up from the brand that has established itself as one of the leaders in performance apparel in recent years.

This new collection enhances the brand’s Sensor technology platform and, for the first time, features innovative and revolutionary PrimaLoft Gold Insulation with Cross Core Technology.

Ping Norse Vest

New for Autumn/Winter 2019, the Norse PrimaLoft Vest (above) pushes the limits of lightweight warmth by utilising the latest in performance insulation technology. PrimaLoft Gold Insulation with CrossCore Technology is a revolutionary fusion of PrimaLoft microfibres with aerogel that delivers previously unattainable levels of warmth.

• FIRST REVIEW! Ping G410 Plus driver

Acclaimed for its ultra-lightweight and insulative properties, aerogel was originally developed by NASA for use in aeronautical applications.

Ping Norse Vest 2

It is composed of more than 95% air and is the lightest solid material known to man, forming a temperature barrier that delivers a higher warmth-to-weight ratio than any garment PING has ever engineered.

The vest also offers a water-resistant finish and reversible functionality featuring a chevron quilted black fabric to the outer and, when reversed, offers a clean snorkel blue colourway.

Pack-into-pocket functionality ensures convenience and minimal storage in the golf bag. 

Ping Sensordry

The Sensor Dry 2.5 jacket (above) and waterproof pant is the brand’s most advanced waterproof suit to date.

• PING unveils Glide 3.0 wedges

The suit provides the ultimate waterproof and windproof protection from all the elements. A lightweight, waterproof, breathable, windproof and stretch fabric ensure no distractions during the round, whatever the weather.

Ping Sensordry 2

Developed with PING tour staff, the jacket layers perfectly with the new Norse PrimaLoft Vest on the coldest and rainiest of days, for the ultimate in warmth and water protection.

 • REVIEW – Just how good are the PING G410 irons?

Ping Norse

The new Norse PrimaLoft Jacket II (above) and Norse PrimaLoft Zoned Jacket II (below) are both engineered from PrimaLoft Silver Active Insulation, a lightweight, breathable, high-performing insulation technology, with permanent water-resistance that provides ultimate comfort and enhanced performance for you in a range of playing conditions.

Ping Norse Zoned

The new Breaker Jacket and Breaker Vest, meanwhile, feature an insulated quilted front panel, with a brushed back stretch fleece at the back body, offering both warmth and water-resistant properties.

Available: Now
Norse PrimaLoft Jacket II - £150
Norse PrimaLoft Zoned Jacket II - £130
Norse PrimaLoft Vest - £110
Sensor Dry 2.5  -£200 (Jacket), £140 (Pant)
Breaker £80

