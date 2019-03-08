search
PING launches SS19 men’s performance apparel collection

By David Cunninghame07 March, 2019
PING’s new performance driven 2019 Spring/Summer men’s apparel range for the first time features innovative Sensor Cool Cotton, engineered with COOLMAX fabric, to deliver enhanced comfort and feel.

This latest collection once again displays PING’s commitment to help you look and play your best. It has been designed and engineered to combine premium performance fabrics with the modern golf styling that has become synonymous with the brand in recent years.

PING G410 Plus driver – FIRST LOOK!

Inspired by the rich colours and natural landscape of PING's home state of Arizona, the collection features a ‘Sedona Sunrise’ theme, which encapsulates the natural gradients found in the desert state and provides a visual connection to the PING brand and its longstanding heritage.

Ping Karsten Iii Polo

The direction of the collection’s polo shirts is showcased by the Karsten III (above, £60) and Raymond (below, £60), both of which feature the innovative Sensor Cool Cotton, which is blended with technologically advanced COOLMAX fabric, to deliver the exceptional softness and comfort expected from a cotton-based polo.

Ping Raymond Polo

COOLMAX fibres move moisture away from the body, keeping the skin temperature low and enabling the you to feel cooler and more comfortable during those warm summer rounds.

• PING G410 Fairways & Hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

Stretch properties combine with a modern fit to deliver soft-touch, cotton performance polo shirts, which can be worn on and off the course

Ping Gradient Polo

Bringing further performance-based designs to the SS19 collection are the visually striking Gradient (above, £55) and Ridge polos, which are engineered with Sensor Cool technology.

• Bubba Watson reveals pink Ping G410 driver

Both polos incorporate a yarn-dyed fabric and deliver performance-driven properties, such as quick-drying and stretch, that are found in all PING garments featuring this brilliant proprietary technology.

Ping Herman

Complementing the new polo collection is the Herman and Fracture performance mid-layers, two garments that deliver year-round usability.

Knitted in a performance blend for softness and durability, the Herman (above, £75) is a versatile and functional layering piece that combines classic styling with a modern fit.

Ping Fracture

Perfect for the cooler Spring and Summer day and evenings on the course, the ultra-lightweight Fracture (above, £65) mid-layer has been designed with a visually appealing, yarn-dyed gradient effect, offering a new-look piece that also benefits from moisture-moving and stretch qualities.

Ping Player Pant

Completing the collection is the Players Pant (above, £70), a new, five-pocket performance trouser, designed with a slim-fit leg. Engineered with four-way stretch throughout for complete freedom of movement, it offers optimum comfort and performance throughout the whole round and beyond.

