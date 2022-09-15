PING unveils 10 new putter models

PING have released 10 new putter models today and boast they have a shape for every golfer.

Each putter is individually designed to achieve the proper balance of feel and forgiveness in a confidence-inspiring look using various combinations of the company’s proven putter technologies.

Golfers can choose from high MOI multi-material blades, mid-mallets and mallets. Traditional blades include the Anser and the Kushin 4 – both originally designed by PING founder Karsten Solheim – and the new Anser 2D.

The new Mundy design, a multi-material traditionally shaped mallet, is named in honour of PING’s first business manager and long-time employee, Jack Mundy.

The tour-proven DS72 and Prime Tyne 4 return with a new look and feel while ensuring the performance that’s earned them multiple trips to the winner’s circle in the last few years.

Another new entrant to the mallet category is the Tyne G, a hybrid of the original Tyne and popular Fetch (complete with a “gimme” ball-pickup feature). All three stroke types (Straight, Slight, Strong) are represented within the 10-model selection.

From firm milled faces to soft-feeling inserts, the face technology is engineered based on feedback from the tour pros to match a variety of feel preferences and deliver control and consistency on putts of every length.

Two face milling techniques, smooth (firmest) or shallow, are found in seven of the models while the rest deliver the soft feel of our PEBAX insert surrounded by the smooth or shallow milling.

Knowing golfers respond to different alignment aids, the new putters offer a variety of solutions. Single alignment cues or multiple lines combine with appealing colour blocking to match a golfer’s eye to inspire confidence where it matters most – on the green.

The use of platinum and matte-black finishes in several models provides enhanced contrast to assist in alignment while creating a premium appearance. For golfers who prefer the simplicity and influence of a matte-black look, the Anser 2D, Mundy and Tyne G will best fit their eye.

The 10 models, consisting of high MOI blades and ultra-forgiving multi-material mid-mallets and mallets, are available for pre-order beginning today for £280 RRP. Each model can be custom fit for stroke type, length, lie, loft and grip type.

Click here for more information.