HomeGearPING unveils premium PLD putter line-up

Gear

NEW FOR '22

PING unveils premium PLD putter line-up

By David Cunninghame07 March, 2022
Ping PING PLD Ping putters PING PLD Anser PING PLD Anser 2 PING PLD Prime Tyne PING PLD DS 72 Putters New Gear
Ping Pld Putters

PING has just revealed its four-strong PLD putter family, with each model precision milled to exacting standards.

Although the PLD family, which stands for Putting Lab Design, is a brand-new release from PING, those of you who pay close attention to the putters the pros use on tour may notice that they look a little familiar.

• PING unveils powerful i525 irons

That’s because these tour-validated designs have accounted for more than 20 wins in the last two years, with the likes of Viktor Hovland and Cameron Champ wielding them to great effect.

• PING i59 irons – FIRST LOOK!

PING says that the PLD line-up has been “meticulously milled to perfection using premium materials.” The heads are crafted from 303 Forged Stainless Steel and then precision milled. In fact, from start to finish, each putter requires four hours of machine time.

To help elevate your performance on the greens even further, a Deep AMP (Aggressive Milling  Pattern) face texture, that was developed from tour player input, delivers soft feel and consistent roll for great control on every stroke. 

• Ping drop 'most technical' collection ever

The Putting Lab Design family consists of four popular and proven models to ensure a choice to match your stroke and eye.

Ping Pld Anser

First off, we have a true classic, the Anser. It comes in a slick matte black finish and with a proprietary graphite shaft in a matte black finish.

With a clean topline and its classic shaping, this short stick oozes elegance.

Ping Pld Anser 2

Next up is the Anser 2, which comes in a satin finish and with a steel shaft.

With a single sightline on the back flange, it will prove a great fit for players with a slight arc to their stroke, in much the same way as the Anser will.

Ping Pld Ds 72

The DS 72 is a compact mallet shape that has become Viktor Hovland’s go-to weapon on the greens.

With a satin finish, this model will be best suited to those of you with more of a straight back and through putting stroke.

Ping Pld Prime Tyne 4

Completing the line-up is the Prime Tyne 4. Its short slant hosel will also make it good fit for slightly arcing putting strokes, while the matte black finish on both the head and its steel shaft only help to add the appeal.

Each model also boasts a PP58 Mid-size blackout grip to complete the premium look and feel.

Available: Pre-order now
Price: £399

