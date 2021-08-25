PING unveils striking Team Europe Solheim Cup collection

PING, the official apparel supplier of the European Solheim Cup team, has revealed details of the apparel collection to be worn by Team Europe at the upcoming 2021 Solheim Cup, at Inverness Club, in Toledo, Ohio.



For those of you who are not yet aware, PING has a long-standing and strong relationship with the biennial contest, having played an important part in the competition’s inception in 1990, with the tournament subsequently being named after Karsten and Louise Solheim, PING’s founders.



• Which PING iron is right for you?

The collection utilises PING’s innovative Sensor technology platform with premium performance fabrics, to deliver a collection that will help Team Europe perform to their very best in any conditions on the course.

Lisa Lovatt, Managing Director of PING Europe, commented: “This is a fantastic opportunity for PING to be the Official Apparel Supplier of Team Europe, in a competition that everyone at PING holds so close to our hearts.



• PING 2021 putter models – FIRST LOOK!

“Our apparel design team has created a very technical, eye-catching range. I am excited to see the collection front and centre on the global stage in just a couple of weeks’ time and showcase our commitment to the women’s game.”

Inspiration for the collection has been drawn from flowers native to Ohio, whilst also placing a modern twist on recognisable European themes.

The opening day’s outfit has been inspired by the milkweed flower, a native flower to Northwest Ohio, where this bloom has been incorporated with the European Shield of Stars to create a unique print design.



To coordinate with the patterned skort or short, the players will wear a royal purple polo shirt that features star detailing, creating a striking head-to-toe look.

The second outfit is based on the vibrant colours of the European flag but given a contemporary twist, through the use of a slightly warmer citrus yellow shade, while still incorporating the traditional blue and gold stars through trims and rivets.

For the final competition day, PING has utilised the classic European blue and white colourway, with metallic gold star highlights, as Team Europe attempts to retain their Solheim Cup title. Each outfit has a coordinating cap or visor that completes the look of the three unique designs.



• The G425 drivers are 'dependable yet brilliant'



Should the weather turn in Ohio, PING has also designed a SensorWarm fleece, in line with each of the three outfits, as well as a white waterproof suit engineered from SensorDry fabric.

More info: pingcollection.co.uk