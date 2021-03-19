PING reveals eye-catching SS21 apparel collections

PNG’s latest apparel drop combines the latest premium fabrics with contemporary styling, to enable you to both look and play your best.



The men’s collection has been engineered with a distinct focus on performance, comfort and style, and is inspired by a number of standout designs that feature clean, angular and linear patterns.



The range features three distinct colour palettes. The ‘Refined Resort’ colour story provides both statement colours and a technical edge, while the ‘Coastal Tides’ palette features three aqua blue shades for a fresh, refined and contemporary on-course look. The ‘Heritage’ palette sees the continuation of key shades to create a core colour language that transcends the seasons.

The women’s collection, meanwhile, combines premium performance fabrics with the latest seasonal print and colour trends, and is centred around a bold and striking ‘Rose Garden’ colour story.



Both collections use innovative Sensor fabric technology platform from PING, which is designed to ensure every garment is specifically engineered to respond to your body’s requirements and the demands of the game.

Highlighting the men’s line-up is the Frequency polo, which takes inspiration from the sound frequency made by the original PING 1-A putter – the iconic putter model engineered by PING founder, Karsten Solheim, in 1959.

A Jacquard pattern to the front of the shirt replicates this sound wave and creates a modern and completely unique design that celebrates the PING brand heritage. This refined and contemporary polo also features a large linear Eye mark logo, inspired by the circular graph created during a golf swing.

Also new for SS21, the Etten, Staton, Romy and Holten polo shirts are all engineered with SensorCool technology to provide moisture-moving comfort in even the warmest conditions.

The standout pieces within the women’s range are the Rose Garden polo, sleeveless polo and skort, which are all engineered with SensorCool technology and feature the striking and stylish ‘Rose Garden’ printed fabric.



Also new for SS21, Bronte comes in a choice of Rosebud or Royal Purple and features the Wild Rose Jacquard pattern throughout, while Penelope is a stylish colour blocked Wild Rose Jacquard polo.

The expansive SS21 collections have something to suit every golfer’s needs.



If you are looking to freshen up your wardrobe ahead of the new season then you can find out more about PING’s latest clothing ranges here.