PING now offering Arccos Smart Set technology

PING has announced a collaboration with Arccos Golf to offer Smart Grip and Smart Sensor technology on all PING golf clubs through the company’s custom-order process.



It is PING’s continuing quest to help you shoot lower scores and optimise your performance through on-course data access and analysis that has led to the partnership.



Golf Pride will be PING’s exclusive supplier of the Arccos Smart Grip, which is engineered with an embedded sensor to automatically record and analyse every shot taken during a round of golf when paired with the Arccos Caddie app.

“With our long-time focus on data collection and the ability to improve product performance and custom-fitting techniques through expert analysis of a golfer’s tendencies on the golf course, it’s a tremendous opportunity for us to join with Arccos to help bring more visibility to the benefits of playing ‘smart’ golf,” said PING President John K. Solheim.



He added: “They’ve pioneered the game-tracking category and are recognised as the clear leader when it comes to providing on-course ‘caddie advice’, performance tracking and post-round analysis.”

The agreement includes a 90-day free trial of the Arccos Caddie app, one of golf’s leading performance-tracking software applications and the game’s first artificial-intelligence platform.

To access the PING version of the Arccos Caddie app, you will need your entire set, including a putter, equipped with Smart Grips, Smart Sensors or a combination of both.

After the free trial period, you can purchase a 1-year subscription for $99.99 through Arccos.

Solheim sees the collaboration with Arccos as a natural extension of PING’s long-standing research into ball-flight tracking – first started by his grandfather, Karsten Solheim, back in the early 1970s with the invention of PING Man, the company’s robot.



Solheim said, "We were the first golf company to purchase a TrackMan and now with Arccos, average golfers have access to data previously only available to tour professionals. The app collects true distances from actual shots hit on the course, tracking your best and average shots while being smart enough to ignore your extreme misses."



Arccos Product Options

Smart Grip: Available exclusively in the Golf Pride 360 Tour Velvet white (std.) and aqua sizes (-1/64") installed on custom orders for PING metal woods, irons and wedges

Price: £10 each

Smart Sensor: Screws into the top of most grips and is used on all full-swing clubs

Price: £10 each



Smart Sensor Putter: Designed specifically for PING putters and can be installed on adjustable or fixed-length steel shafts

Price: £10 each