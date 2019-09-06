PING unveils AW19 Ladies’ apparel collection

This ladies’ apparel range, which focuses on fresh winter palettes and, for the first time, features innovative PrimaLoft Gold Insulation with Cross Core Technology, demonstrates the company’s dedication to helping female golfers both look and play their best.



Updated for Autumn/Winter 2019, the Oslo PrimaLoft Vest III (below) pushes the limits of lightweight warmth by utilising the latest in performance insulation technology.



PrimaLoft Gold Insulation with CrossCore Technology is a revolutionary fusion of PrimaLoft microfibres, with silica aerogel that delivers previously unattainable levels of warmth.

Acclaimed for its ultra-lightweight and insulative properties, aerogel was originally developed by NASA for use in aeronautical applications.



It is composed of more than 95% air and is the lightest solid material known to man, forming a temperature barrier that delivers a higher warmth-to-weight ratio than any garment PING has ever engineered.

The new Oslo PrimaLoft Jacket II (above), meanwhile, is engineered from PrimaLoft Silver Active Insulation, a lightweight, breathable, high-performance insulation technology, with permanent water-resistance that provides ultimate comfort and enhanced performance for lady golfers, in a range of playing conditions.

Available in Oxford Blue, the new Star hybrid jacket (above) features an insulated quilted front panel to provide superior warmth, along with a brushed back stretch fleece at the back body and sleeves for ultra-soft luxurious comfort.

PING designers looked to the skies for inspiration for the Supernova print featured on the ½ zip Nova top (above).



Key colours of Aqua and Snorkel Blue provide an explosion of stars and metallic trims create a luxurious, impactful layering piece, while SensorCool technology ensures permanent moisture-moving, quick-drying, crease-resistant stretch properties.



Every garment in this new line carries the PING ladies’ logo, which exemplifies the brand’s unwavering commitment to helping lady golfers get the most out of their game.



Available: Now

Prices: Oslo PrimaLoft Vest III - £110, Oslo PrimaLoft Jacket II - £150, Star - £85, Nova - £55