PING unveils Glide 3.0 wedges

The engineers at PING took a grip-to-grind approach when re-designing every component of their wedges to create a higher-spinning, more forgiving and lighter overall designs that offer multiple sole grind options to custom-fit golfers of all skill levels.



The end result of all this work – the brand-new Glide 3.0 wedges.

The tour-proven wedges have already made their way into the bags of several PING pros and were used by Nate Lashley during their first week on the PGA Tour at the Rocket Mortgage Classis, which he went on to win.

One of the key improvements over the Glide 2.0 wedges is the improved level of feel.

The multi-material construction combines a 431 stainless steel head with a larger and softer elastomer Custom Tuning Port (CTP) insert.

Similar to the popular i210 irons, the additional volume of the CTP allows for a larger insert covering more of the back of the face, resulting in activation of the elastomer at impact to produce a soft yet solid feel.

The new, patented cavity design and larger CTP expand the perimeter weighting to increase the MOI and position the centre of gravity higher to yield lower-launching, higher-spinning trajectories for more control and forgiveness.

The increased level of spin on offer with these wedges comes courtesy of PING’s patented wheel-cut grooves that enable the engineers to create grooves with a sharper edge radius, which increases friction for added spin and control where you need it most.

The grooves in the lower-lofted wedges (46°, 50° & 52°) are milled for optimal full-shot performance, while the higher-lofted versions (54°, 56°, 58° & 60°) feature an extra ½ groove at the bottom of the face for added spin and are milled to impart more spin, especially around the greens.

The Glide 3.0 wedge’s grip and shaft have been lightened by six and five grams, respectively, contributing to an overall weight reduction of 15 grams for the entire club.

The Dyla-wedge Lite grip, which is ¾-inch longer than a traditional grip and features a reduced taper, allows you to choke down for more versatility and trajectory control and the custom engineered stock shaft offering has a lower balance point closer to the tip to provide lower launch with more control and enhanced feel.

PING also placed emphasis on expanding the wedge sole options to better custom-fit golfers, crafting four different sole grinds in the Glide 3.0 series.

Each is designed to best match a your angle of attack and typical turf conditions while providing performance and versatility on full and partial shots around the green.

Standard Sole (SS) grind

Engineered for golfers with a moderate angle of attack, it offers exceptional performance in a variety of turf and sand conditions and will be a good fit for most golfers.

Wide Sole (WS) grind

Its round and cambered sole with significant bounce makes it the most forgiving through the ground. Recommended for golfers with a steep angle of attack who typically play in soft turf and sand conditions.

Eye2 grind

The original high toe wedge is reborn. Pioneered by Karsten Solheim nearly 40 years ago, it matches the original Eye2 SW sole/face profiles and narrow hosel transition for the ultimate in bunker performance and touch shots near the green.

Thin Sole (TS) grind

Extreme heel relief and a PING WRX-inspired bounce grind makes it ideal for firm conditions, those who want maximum shot-making versatility and have a shallow angle of attack.

“In the Glide 3.0 series, we’re broadening the appeal of our wedges and providing more differentiation within our own line and the rest of the marketplace,” said John K. Solheim, PING President.

He continued, “we approached the design with a goal of creating higher-spinning, great-looking wedges that also deliver more forgiveness with the improved feel from our other proven technologies.”

“Every detail in the Glide 3.0 is designed to improve short-game performance, from the longer grip for choking down to the Hydropearl 2.0 chrome finish that helps the wedge glide through the grass.”

Available: Now

Price: £130 – steel, £140 - graphite

Stock steel shaft: PING Z-Z115 Wedge made by Nippon

Stock graphite shaft: Alta CB Red (SR, R, S)

Several aftermarket shaft options available at no upcharge

Loft & grind options: Standard Sole (SS) grind - 46°/12°, 50°/12°, 52°/12°, 54°/12°, 56°/12°, 58°/10°, 60/10°

Wide Sole (WS) grind - 54°/14°, 56°/14°, 58°/14°, 60/14°

Eye2 grind - 54°/10°, 56°/10°, 58°/8°, 60°/8°

Thin Sole (TS) grind - 58°/6°, 60°/6°