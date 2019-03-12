search
HomeGearPING unveils SS19 Ladies’ Performance Apparel Collection

Gear

PING unveils SS19 Ladies’ Performance Apparel Collection

By David Cunninghame12 March, 2019
Ping Ping apparel PING SS19 women's apparel Apparel New Gear
Ping Ss19 W

PING has unveiled details of its 2019 Spring/Summer ladies’ apparel collection, which takes its inspiration from the company’s heritage in Arizona, USA.

Highlighting the PING’s dedication to helping female golfers both look and play their best, it has designed its latest range to combine industry-leading apparel technologies with considered, yet eye-catching, colour palettes.

• PING launches SS19 men’s performance apparel collection

Inspired by the rich colours and natural landscape of Sedona, Arizona, the collection features a ‘Sedona Sunrise’ theme, which encapsulates the natural gradients found in the desert state and provides a visual connection to the PING brand and its longstanding heritage.

Ping Dusk

The vibrant lead shades of ‘Sky Azure’ and ‘Snorkel Blue’ create impactful statement pieces that represent the blue skies of the Sedona landscape, with ‘Iron Red’ providing a bold, warm tone, inspired by the horizon of Sedona at sunrise.

 PING G410 Plus driver – FIRST LOOK!

Core-linking colours of white, black and navy create a versatile range for the season.

• Bubba Watson reveals pink Ping G410 driver

The polo shirt offering is led by the eye-catching Dusk (above, £55) and Hummingbird (below, £50) designs. Dusk features a yarn-dyed, gradient effect, with a zip-neck opening, with the Hummingbird showcasing a textured polo shirt, with a tipped-rib collar and v-shaped placket.

Ping Hummingbird

Both styles are engineered with Sensor Cool technology, which deliver quick drying, stretch and moisture moving qualities, while soft-touch fabrics are utilised to provide long-lasting comfort and a stylish feel, both on and off the course.

Ping Constance

Constance (above, £60), a half-zip technical mid-layer, features a solid and heathered fabric colour block design, while Vita (below, £65) is a vibrant pull-on, yarn-dyed, gradient skort, benefitting from an inner short with two front pockets.

Ping Vita

Every garment in the line carries the PING ladies’ logo, which exemplifies the brand’s unwavering commitment to helping lady golfers get the most out of their game.

