PING unveils stylish 2019 cart bag collection

If you are on the look out for a new cart bag then you have to check out PING’s brilliant 2019 collection.



Each bag has been designed to incorporate market-leading technology and provide premium levels of performance in a variety of new colour options.



The new range is epitomised by the versatile Pioneer and stylish Traverse bags, both of which provide exceptional levels of functionality.

Available in four new distinct colourways, the Pioneer (£200) is the latest premium cart bag option, offering 14 pockets and a 15-way top with a dedicated putter well.



Designed specifically for buggy and trolley use, this premium bag features a unique cart-strap channel, as well as a seam-sealed, velour-lined valuables pouch, a magnetic drop-down ball pocket and cooler pocket.

Ideal for trolley or buggy use, the newly-designed Traverse and Ladies Traverse (£165) are the lightest cart bag options in the 2019 range.

The easy-to-handle grip makes loading the bag onto a buggy light work, while a cart-strap channel keeps pockets accessible throughout the round.

The Traverse is also available in four new colours for 2019, including the new Black Camo/Platinum colourway and the sleek Navy/White design.

As the name suggests, the Pioneer Monsoon (£250) is the go-to bag when the weather makes a turn for the worse. Boasting 12 pockets and a 15-way top to keep clubs organised, this versatile bag features a fully functional, seam-sealed waterproof construction, as well as a cart-strap channel to ensure all pockets remain accessible.



Redesigned for 2019, the PING DLX (£225) is available in either a classic white or black design. The premium DLX doesn’t compromise on style or performance, with a sleek tour-inspired design and an array of practical features, including a cart-strap channel to ensure all pockets remain accessible throughout the round.

This stylish bag boasts a magnetic ball pocket, as well as a magnetic range-finder pocket and two deployable shoe pouches on the rear.

Available: Now

Price: Pioneer - £200, Traverse - £165, Pioneer Monsoon - £250, DLX - £225