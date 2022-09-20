PING's latest collection is here - and you won't be disappointed.

The new Autumn/Winter '22 range continues to explore modern technologies as PING becomes one of the first brands to incorporate the innovative material, graphene, in a golf apparel range.

Graphene is comprised of a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice and is the lightest, strongest, and toughest material ever discovered.

In the all new SensorDry 2.5 graphene waterproof suit and Elemental polo, PING has incorporated a graphene print to the inside of the fabric, which helps conduct and retain heat.

This new suit offers ultimate waterproof protection, whilst remaining ultra-lightweight with flexible stretch, windproof and breathable features; as well as the addition of improved thermal properties, ensuring superior performance and protection from the elements.

Also part of PING’s waterproof range is the popular SensorDry Pro jacket which now comes in four striking colour options as well as a half-zip alternative, whilst the SensorDry jacket is available in five colours, providing more choice to complete the winter look.

Complementary SensorDry headwear includes a bucket hat and cap, both perfect for keeping the rain at bay.

Other key garments in the range come from the updated Norse Series, including the Norse S4 jacket, Norse S4 Zoned jacket, and Norse S4 reversible vest.

Each garment is engineered for superior warmth, with insulated properties provided by PrimaLoft technology, designed to push the limits of lightweight warmth, unwavering comfort and performance.

With a SensorWarm neck warmer available in three colour coordinating choices, along with six colour options for the cresting knit hat, the new AW22 range encompasses every winter essential needed for all golfers.

The new range also includes the SensorWarm winter trouser, engineered for comfort and protection in cold weather. The trouser provides lightweight warmth with a brushed-back stretch fabric and superior water resistance to keep you warm and dry.

Additionally, the new Elemental polo showcases PING’s newly developed SensorWarm knitted stretch fabric which is engineered with graphene.

Like the SensorDry 2.5 graphene waterproof suit, the inside of the fabric incorporates a graphene print, designed to absorb and maintain warmth.

Its long sleeve polo shirt styling makes it a perfect winter base layer, with flatlock seams providing stretch and comfort and a hexagonal print at the back neck representing a visual reference to the graphene technology.

For more information click here.

