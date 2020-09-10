search
PING's AW20 women's apparel collection marries style with performance

Gear

PING's AW20 women’s apparel collection marries style with performance

By David Cunninghame10 September, 2020
Ping Aw20 Womens 1

Successfully marrying style with performance into winter golf apparel can sometimes be a struggle, but not for PING.

Its new Autumn/Winter 2020 women’s apparel range ensures that contemporary styles and modern technology go hand-in-hand to inspire you to both look and play your best.

The collection blends premium performance fabrics with the latest seasonal print and colour trends that offer women golfers comfort and protection to play through the seasons and in all conditions.

Featuring PING’s innovative Sensor performance fabric technologies, SensorWarm, SensorDry and SensorCool, the range focuses on key trends for the season.

Clean diamond and honeycomb patterns can be mixed with the softer inky geometric print in outerwear and layering styles, while parallel piping carries this clean visual trend into a new winter trouser.

Ping Aw20 Womens 2

Exemplifying PING’s unwavering commitment to helping women golfers get the most out of their game, the direction of the collection is epitomised by the new Glow Jacket (£85) and Vest (£75), which feature wind and water-resistant diamond printed panels to the body and sleeves.

A brushed-back stretch fleece ensures warmth, freedom of movement and comfort through the autumnal and winter months.

Ping Aw20 Womens 3

A bold, vibrant and striking new addition to the collection, the Kira (£60) ‘Inky Print’ long-sleeved top is a statement piece that is stylish and playable in equal measure.

Designed with SensorCool properties for moisture-moving comfort in all conditions, the Kira is engineered using peached fabric for enhanced softness, making it the perfect layering piece for winter golf.

Ping Aw20 Womens 4

Suitable for on and off the course, the Florrie (£80) 3D jacquard fleece features bold, colour-block panelling and is engineered with SensorWarm properties to provide protection in cold conditions.

A stretch fleece with honeycomb texture to the sleeves, front and back body, Florrie is available in Dark Grapemist and Fuschia colourways.

Ping Aw20 Womens 5

The Farrow (£80) winter trouser is engineered with a brushed-back fabric for comfort and warmth throughout the winter months, while a water-resistant finish ensures ultimate performance on the course.

The pull-on, slim leg trouser features on-trend parallel piping and is available in two eye-catching colourways.

