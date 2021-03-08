PowaKaddy unveils innovative 2021 product range

We all know that PowaKaddy makes some the finest electric trolleys in the business, and for 2021 it is once again raising the bar for technology and quality.



Last year we saw the British electric trolley manufacturer give its Freeway collection a massive overhaul. For 2021 PowaKaddy has decided to continue innovating through a raft of pioneering features and new design aspects.



This high-tech collection puts a premium on intelligence and simplicity of use.



The all-new FX7 GPS and its touch-screen technology headline this year's collection.



The company’s flagship model now comes complete with a stunning upgraded 3.5” full-colour widescreen display that allows you to easily swipe between screens.



The new touch screen integrated GPS system provides you with fast and accurate distances to greens and hazards on over 40,000 golf courses worldwide.

With a cutting-edge design and seamless technological integrations, the new FX7 is one of the most intelligent trolleys of its kind.



It features an all-new digital screen upgrade, that delivers an even sharper experience while also allowing you to count calories and set automatic stopping distances.



With a bright 2.8" mid-size full-colour widescreen display, ADF (automatic distance function) and USB charging port, the 2021 FX5 combines understated elegance with exceptional performance, providing the perfect option for golfers seeking superior performance at a mid-price point.

The new FX3, meanwhile, provides simplicity without compromising on performance and reliability. This entry-level model features a 2.3" full-colour widescreen display, as well as an anti-tamper dial control and a height adjustable soft handle.

All electric trolleys in the FX series boast a bespoke polymer low-profile PowaFrame chassis that is both light and strong to bolster performance. New models also feature a 1-Click folding system that now folds down to be 20% smaller than previous iterations.

The upgraded PowaKaddy Compact range benefits from all-new high-tech touch screen technology in the top-of-the-line CT6 GPS. PowaKaddy says this is the world’s smallest touch screen electric trolley and comes complete with a fully-integrated GPS system.

The 2021 CT6 features a new 2.8" mid-size full-colour widescreen display and a USB charging port. The soft touch handle adjusts for the perfect fit, while an integrated carry handle makes it easy to transport.

The new compact range benefits from a multitude of new features, including a 5% reduction in weight, weighing in at just 9.8kg. Models also include PowaKaddy’s optional Auto-Cruise Downhill EBSTM (Electronic Braking System) and anti-tamper dial controls, as well as a Simple-2-Fold system that folds to 20% smaller than the previous trolleys.

Also, the next generation Lithium 30v Max Plug n Play battery in the 2021 electric trolley collection is 40% smaller than the previous edition.

The upgraded cart bag range features models and colourways that perfectly complement the new line of electric trolleys.

The all-new Dri-Tech headlines the range and is now available in a new Black/Silver colourway. Its 100% waterproof construction makes it an ideal fit for those of you who will continue to tee it up even when the rain is pouring.

The new Premium Tech bag has a host of industry-leading features, including modern fabric designs, while the popular Premium Edition continues to be a mainstay of the collection along with the sleek new DLX-Lite and ultra-lightweight X-Lite.



PowaKaddy has also bolstered its offering of accessories with an all-new ultra-compact summer trolley travel cover, umbrella holder, GPS/smartphone holder, scorecard holder, drinks holder, double canopy umbrella, rain cover and more.

Everything about this extensive 2021 product offering displays PowaKaddy's commitment to driving innovation forward and raising the bar for technological advancements.

More info: powakaddy.com

