search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearPowaKaddy unveils innovative 2021 product range

Gear

PowaKaddy unveils innovative 2021 product range

By David Cunninghame08 March, 2021
PowaKaddy PowaKaddy FX7 GPS Powakaddy FX5 PowaKaddy FX3 PowaKaddy CT6 GPS Electric Trolleys Cart bags New Gear
Powa Kaddy 2021 1

We all know that PowaKaddy makes some the finest electric trolleys in the business, and for 2021 it is once again raising the bar for technology and quality.

Last year we saw the British electric trolley manufacturer give its Freeway collection a massive overhaul. For 2021 PowaKaddy has decided to continue innovating through a raft of pioneering features and new design aspects.

This high-tech collection puts a premium on intelligence and simplicity of use.

• PowaKaddy FX Collection – FIRST LOOK!

The all-new FX7 GPS and its touch-screen technology headline this year's collection.

The company’s flagship model now comes complete with a stunning upgraded 3.5” full-colour widescreen display that allows you to easily swipe between screens.

Powa Kaddy 2021 2

The new touch screen integrated GPS system provides you with fast and accurate distances to greens and hazards on over 40,000 golf courses worldwide.

With a cutting-edge design and seamless technological integrations, the new FX7 is one of the most intelligent trolleys of its kind.

• The best drivers to cure your slice in 2021

It features an all-new digital screen upgrade, that delivers an even sharper experience while also allowing you to count calories and set automatic stopping distances.

With a bright 2.8" mid-size full-colour widescreen display, ADF (automatic distance function) and USB charging port, the 2021 FX5 combines understated elegance with exceptional performance, providing the perfect option for golfers seeking superior performance at a mid-price point.

The new FX3, meanwhile, provides simplicity without compromising on performance and reliability. This entry-level model features a 2.3" full-colour widescreen display, as well as an anti-tamper dial control and a height adjustable soft handle.

All electric trolleys in the FX series boast a bespoke polymer low-profile PowaFrame chassis that is both light and strong to  bolster performance. New models also feature a 1-Click folding system that now folds down to be 20% smaller than previous iterations.

Powa Kaddy 2021 3

The upgraded PowaKaddy Compact range benefits from all-new high-tech touch screen technology in the top-of-the-line CT6 GPS. PowaKaddy says this is the world’s smallest touch screen electric trolley and comes complete with a fully-integrated GPS system.

• Srixon ZX4 irons - FIRST LOOK!

The 2021 CT6 features a new 2.8" mid-size full-colour widescreen display and a USB charging port. The soft touch handle adjusts for the perfect fit, while an integrated carry handle makes it easy to transport.

Powa Kaddy 2021 4

The new compact range benefits from a multitude of new features, including a 5% reduction in weight, weighing in at just 9.8kg. Models also include PowaKaddy’s optional Auto-Cruise Downhill EBSTM (Electronic Braking System) and anti-tamper dial controls, as well as a Simple-2-Fold system that folds to 20% smaller than the previous trolleys.

Also, the next generation Lithium 30v Max Plug n Play battery in the 2021 electric trolley collection is 40% smaller than the previous edition.

Powa Kaddy 2021 5

The upgraded cart bag range features models and colourways that perfectly complement the new line of electric trolleys.

The all-new Dri-Tech headlines the range and is now available in a new Black/Silver colourway. Its 100% waterproof construction makes it an ideal fit for those of you who will continue to tee it up even when the rain is pouring.

• WATCH - The best ever TaylorMade irons?

The new Premium Tech bag has a host of industry-leading features, including modern fabric designs, while the popular Premium Edition continues to be a mainstay of the collection along with the sleek new DLX-Lite and ultra-lightweight X-Lite.

PowaKaddy has also bolstered its offering of accessories with an all-new ultra-compact summer trolley travel cover, umbrella holder, GPS/smartphone holder, scorecard holder, drinks holder, double canopy umbrella, rain cover and more.

Everything about this extensive 2021 product offering displays PowaKaddy's commitment to driving innovation forward and raising the bar for technological advancements.

More info: powakaddy.com

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PowaKaddy

Related Articles - Electric Trolleys

Related Articles - Cart bags

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST Pro V1 vs Pro V1x – Which one should you be playing?
Titleist
play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Rory McIlroy reveals Tiger Woods is "doing better"
Webb Simpson: 'I don't have time to follow Bryson's path'
WATCH - Robert MacIntyre holes impossible shot at Sawgrass
PGA Tour introduces 'Bryson Rule' for Sawgrass
Rory McIlroy has no plans to change either caddie or coach

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
A straighter takeaway leads to greater consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow