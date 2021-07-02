PowaKaddy 2021 Push Cart range – FIRST LOOK!

We all know that PowaKaddy is responsible for some of the best electric trolleys in the business, but now the brand is launching a range of push carts for those of you seeking a premium, feature-packed design.



Brand-new for 2021 is the PowaKaddy CUBE. A lightweight, compact trolley, with stylish colourways and a simple folding mechanism, the CUBE is the ideal if storage space is at the top of your priority list.



The incredibly compact 3-wheel design and wide wheelbase make pushing the CUBE effortless, providing reliable stability even on the most uneven of ground.

The CUBE also boasts a sturdy mobile phone storage area, and an ergonomic soft touch handle that is easily adjustable.

You will be able to choose from three subtle colourways, as the CUBE is available with a yellow, blue, or red trim.

Another all-new addition to PowaKaddy’s line-up is the DLX-Lite FF. As the name suggests, this trolley weighs in at only 5.8kg, and has been cleverly designed with optimal storage in mind.



Thanks to an innovative flat fold design, and at only 20cm deep, it can be squeezed into the tightest of spaces. Constructed from a lightweight aluminium and designed to tackle all terrains, the DLX-Lite FF brings a host of features; including a drinks holder, water-resistant mobile phone storage area and an easy-to-use footbrake, designed to help you park your trolley with minimal hassle.

Completing the new range is the versatile Twinline 5, a stylish and lightweight trolley that is incredibly simple to set up, and folds quickly and compactly. The Twinline 5 glides across any terrain with minimum effort and features an ergonomic handle, a covered scorecard holder, easily operated footbrake, and a handy drinks holder - all of which add to the ease of use.



“The push trolley market is an increasingly important part of our business, and our exciting new range reflects that,” said David Catford, PowaKaddy’s CEO.

He added: “The new push trolleys each have unique features to suit all golfers’ needs, and with varied price points they provide different options for everybody, depending on what they’re looking for out on the course.”

Every push cart in the 2021 range features the PowaKaddy Key Lock system which helps to keep bags secure on the trolley. These features complete what is a brilliant all-round range that delivers reliable performance on any terrain and in any weather conditions.



Available: Now

Prices: Twinline 5 - £159.99, CUBE - £189.99, DLX-Lite FF - £209.99