The PowaKaddy CT8 GPS is 'the world's smallest GPS electric golf trolley'

Gear

NEW FOR '22

The PowaKaddy CT8 GPS is ‘the world’s smallest GPS electric golf trolley’

By David Cunninghame01 March, 2022
PowaKaddy
Powakaddy Ct8 Gps

PowaKaddy is once again pushing the boundaries of compact electric golf trolley design with the unveiling of its all-new CT8 GPS.

Ever since the release of the original Compact C2 five years ago, PowaKaddy has been a go-to choice for golfers seeking an incredibly reliable and high-quality compact folding electric trolley.  

• The new TruFeel is Titleist’s softest golf ball

Lightweight and ultra-compact, this new design elevates performance to new heights and is the “world’s smallest touchscreen GPS golf trolley” according to PowaKaddy

• The ideal clubs for high handicappers

Loaded with features, the CT8 GPS joins the CT6 in PowaKaddy’s compact range, and boasts a fully-integrated GPS, accessible via an entirely new 3.5” full-colour touch screen display.

Powakaddy Ct8 Gps Handle

Users can access 40,000 pre-loaded golf courses worldwide, with no annual fees or subscriptions needed, whilst PowaKaddy’s simple 2-Fold system - built into the trolley - allows the CT8 GPS to fold 20% smaller than the previous C2i model.

• PowaKaddy's FX3 tops UK "best-seller" list

In addition, the CT8 GPS’s new widescreen display is the largest seen on a PowaKaddy compact trolley to date and offers fantastic features such as a scorecard, stroke index information (for both Men & Women), Active Green View showing you the green shape of the hole you are on and Drop Flag technology that gives you accurate and precise distance measurement to any pin position. 

Powkaddy Ct8 Gps Folded

“The compact range has been a huge success since it was initially launched in 2017, and we’re now extremely proud to be unveiling the latest innovation within that range; the CT8 GPS,” said PowaKaddy CEO, David Catford. 

He added: “The new CT8 GPS is a fantastic achievement for us, as we are always looking to make improvements to our world-leading range of trolleys. This new upgrade highlights the trailblazing ethos of our engineering team, and it’s quite incredible that they’ve squeezed such a host of premium features into the smallest electric golf trolley in the world.

• Honma unveils exquisite TW757 line-up

"We’re very much looking forward to rolling this out for consumers, and having seen pre-orders from our valued partners, we anticipate the CT8 GPS to be big hit.”

Available: Now
Price: £949.99

