PowaKaddy FX Collection – FIRST LOOK!

PowaKaddy has just unveiled the tenth iteration of its incredibly popular Freeway Range and boy do we like the look of this re-imagined trolley line-up.



Freeway has been PowaKaddy’s gold standard in electric trolley performance for decades.

For 2020 the brand has decided to gives its premium trolley range more than just a face lift.



This latest offering sees unique new styling and powerful intelligence combine with industry-leading construction to create PowaKaddy’s most technologically advanced family to date.



Each of these new models feature PowaKaddy’s new 1-Click system which folds 20% smaller than previous versions, while the stunning new PowaFrame chassis is the stronger and a new optional self-sensing Electronic Braking System (EBS) slows the trolley on steep inclines.

Headlining the collection is all-new FX7 GPS, the brand’s first GPS electric golf trolley to feature touch screen technology.



A stunning 3.5” high visibility, full-colour, touch screen LCD delivers fast and accurate distances to the front, middle and back of the green as well as hazards on over 40,000 courses worldwide and also displays the course scorecard.

The PowaKaddy GPS Bluetooth Connected App for iOS and Android allows you to carry out course updates on-the-go using just your mobile device.

Plus, you’ll be glad to hear, no annual fees or subscriptions are required.

Designed for the driven golfer, the 2020 FX7 is the most intelligent trolley of its kind.



Boasting PowaKaddy’s re-engineered chassis, it provides the ultimate electric trolley experience with its new 3.5” full-colour widescreen display with the help of the LCD backlight control system for clearer viewing. It also boasts a built-in calorie counter and distance measurement function.

The new FX5 is the perfect option for the those of you seeking exceptional features at a mid-price point. Complete with a bright, 2.8” mid-size full-colour widescreen display, ADF (automatic distance function) and USB charging port, the FX5 combines understated elegance with superior performance.

This sleek design features PowaKaddy’s all-new stealth wheels as well as newly designed anti-damper dial control and improved accuracy speed controller.

The all-new , entry-level FX3 has been re-engineered for simplicity without compromise. Available in a stealth black or glossy white frame, the FX3 boasts a new 2.3” full colour widescreen display, as well as a height adjustable, soft touch handle for added comfort and new HET technology for greater downhill control.



The FX Collection is powered by PowaKaddy’s upgraded Lithium 30v MaxTM battery and motor system.

The new Plug’n’Play battery is the thinnest, lightest and most powerful golf trolley battery on the market and remains on the trolley when folded.

It also features a new, top mounted, easy access on/off switch, a clever battery release latch and is an impressive 40% smaller than the previous model, while maintaining 100% of its capacity.

“This stunning collection is the result of meticulously planned engineering and we are delighted to be introducing the next stage in the 40-year evolution of PowaKaddy’s electric trolley design,” commented PowaKaddy CEO, David Catford.

He added: “We have completely remodelled our chassis shapes for 2020 and implemented major technological advancements to help meet the demands of every golfer.”



Prices

FX3 18 Hole Lithium Battery - £549.99

FX3 36 Hole Lithium XL Battery - £599.99

FX5 18 Hole Lithium Battery - £599.99

FX5 36 Hole Lithium XL Battery - £649.99

FX7 18 Hole Lithium Battery - £679.99

FX7 36 Hole Lithium XL Battery - £729.99

FX7 EBS 18 Hole Lithium Battery - £729.99

FX7 EBS 36 Hole Lithium XL Battery - £779.99

FX7 GPS 18 Hole Lithium Battery - £799.99

FX7 GPS 36 Hole Lithium XL Battery - £849.99

FX7 GPS EBS 18 Hole Lithium Battery - £849.99

FX7 GPS EBS 36 Hole Lithium XL Battery - £899.99