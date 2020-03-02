PowaKaddy introduces 'completely remodelled' Compact range

Space in your car at a premium? Looking for something smart, sleek and sophisticated to transport your clubs in? PowaKaddy has the answer.



The world’s leading electronic trolley company is continuing to push the boundaries of ultra-compact, lightweight design with the introduction of the completely remodelled 2020 Compact range.



With their Simple-2-fold system, the CT6 and CT6 GPS to fold down 20% smaller than the previous models and an impressive 35% smaller than their nearest competitor. The all-new, low-profile PowaFrame chassis fits into even the smallest of car boots, making it the perfect trolley for the golfer who puts a premium on storage and convenience.



Engineered to take ultra-compact performance to an entirely new level, the 2020 CT range gives golfers the opportunity to enjoy smarter power. PowaKaddy’s full rebranding sees bold new styling and industry-leading construction combine to produce their most advanced Compact range to date.



“The Compact range has been a huge success since its inception in 2017 and we are proud to introduce the second generation of our extremely popular GPS model,” said PowaKaddy CEO, David Catford.

“There are some major technological advancements in the new range and after two years of design and development, we believe our fantastic team of engineers have created not only the most compact electric trolley on the market, but also the most intelligent,” added Catford.

The smallest ultra-compact electric trolley in the world, the CT6 GPS spearheads the 2020 Compact range. Boasting an all-new design, complete with a fully-integrated GPS system which can be accessed via the 2.8-inch full-colour widescreen display on the trolley’s high-tech handle, the CT6 GPS puts powerful technology in the hands of golfers who demand more.



With stylish new Gunmetal Compact accents and cleverly folding inverted wheels, this game-changing model represents a giant leap in ultra-compact design.



As well as automatically locating your course, the CT6 GPS offers an auto hole advance feature as well as an automatic distance function (ADF) that allows you to set the stopping distance of your trolley to the desired yardage.

The PowaKaddy GPS Bluetooth Connected App for iOS and Android allows golfers to carry out course updates on-the-go using just their mobile device. No annual fees or subscriptions are required.



Engineered to rewrite the rules of compact design, the new CT6 benefits from a stylish, premium gunmetal metallic frame that weighs in at just 9.8 kilograms – 5% lighter than the previous Compact model. The integrated carry handle makes transportation effortless while the soft touch handle can be easily adjusted to sit at the perfect height for the user.



The 2020 Compact range is powered by PowaKaddy’s upgraded Lithium 30v Maxbattery and motor system. The new Plug’n’Play™ battery is the thinnest, lightest and most powerful golf trolley battery on the market and remains on the trolley when folded.



It also features a new, top mounted, easy access on/off switch, a clever battery release latch and is an impressive 40% smaller than the previous model, while maintaining 100% of its capacity.

Prices

- CT6 18 Hole Lithium Battery (Metallic Gun Metal) - £649.99

- CT6 36 Hole Lithium XL Battery (Metallic Gun Metal) - £699.99

- CT6 EBS 18 Hole Lithium Battery (Metallic Gun Metal) - £699.99

- CT6 EBS 36 Hole Lithium XL Battery (Metallic Gun Metal) - £749.99

- CT6 GPS 18 Hole Lithium Battery (Metallic Gun Metal) - £799.99

- CT6 GPS 36 Hole Lithium XL Battery (Metallic Gun Metal) - £849.99

- CT6 GPS EBS 18 Hole Lithium Battery (Metallic Gun Metal) – £849.99

- CT6 GPS EBS 36 Hole Lithium XL Battery (Metallic Gun Metal) - £899.99

Visit powakaddy.co.uk to view and learn more about the entire PowaKaddy range of high-performance trolleys, bags, batteries and accessories.