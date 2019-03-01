PowaKaddy launches Compact C2i GPS trolley

PowaKaddy's 2019 trolley range is its most complete ever and is headlined by the all-new Compact C2i GPS model.

When the Compact C2 first launched in 2017 it flew off the shelves thanks to its excellent Simple-2-fold mechanism, small folded size, premium components and look and its attractive price tag.

PowaKaddy has now expanded its ultra-compact offering to include fully integrated GPS with optional EBS in the Compact C2i, making it an even more appealing option for those of you looking for an electric trolley that has it all.



• PowaKaddy launches 2018 Freeway range

The excellent Freeway range (FW7s below) carries over into the 2019 season to ensure that there is a PowaKaddy trolley available to meet the needs of every golfer.

“We are delighted to be adding to our trolley offering with the Compact C2i GPS model,” said PowaKaddy CEO David Catford.

He continued, “the 2019 PowaKaddy line-up is our most impressive range of electric trolleys ever and we are proud to be able to enhance this with the most intelligent ultra-compact trolley on the market.



• WATCH - PowaKaddy Compact C2i & FW7s GPS review

The Compact C2i has been a huge success since its introduction; the addition of GPS means that there truly is a PowaKaddy model available to meet the demands of every golfer.”

Despite the challenge of squeezing all of the technology into the device’s ultra-compact handle, the Compact C2i GPS is a cutting-edge machine that pushes the boundaries of electric trolley design.

Its Simple-2-fold mechanism ensures that the Compact C2i folds to such a small size that it’ll fit into the smallest spaces left in the boot of your car.



• PowaKaddy releases revolutionary waterproof cart bag

All pre-loaded inside the high-tech handle, the new GPS delivers fast and accurate distances to the front, middle and back of the green and hazards.



A brand-new screen with a full colour memory in pixel (MIP) display allows for sharp viewing in all weather conditions, including bright sunlight.

The Compact C2i GPS is also compatible with PowaKaddy’s new Mobile App, allowing you to update course maps on the go, with the trolley coming pre-loaded with over 38,000 golf courses worldwide; no annual fees or subscriptions are required.

The 2019 C2i GPS is also powered the brand’s unique Plug 'n' Play battery technology, which ensures you don't have to connect any fiddly connectors when slotting into the battery tray.

The incredibly lightweight and thin battery also comes with a fantastic 5-year warranty.

Available: Now

Price: C2i GPS 18 hole lithium battery £699.99, C2i GPS 36 hole lithium XL battery £749.99