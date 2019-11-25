Industry-leading golf trolley brand PowaKaddy is again set to help golfers prepare for the winter season with another exciting cart bag promotion.

This year anybody purchasing a new PowaKaddy lithium electric trolley during the promotional period will also receive a FREE PowaKaddy cart bag.

Commencing on Monday 25th November and running until midnight on Tuesday 24th December 2019, any golfer that buys a new PowaKaddy lithium trolley will be entitled to claim a FREE PowaKaddy cart bag worth up to £229.99 RRP. The trolleys available in this offer range from the best-selling Freeway series, including the revolutionary FW7s GPS, to the Ultra Compact C2i and C2i GPS models.



Whether you are looking for a cost-effective way to upgrade or a Christmas present idea for a golf loving friend or family member, this is the promotion for you. Those that purchase a PowaKaddy FW7s, FW7s EBS, FW7s GPS, FW7s GPS EBS, C2i GPS or C2i GPS EBS trolley can claim one of the following options completely FREE of charge:

• PowaKaddy X-Lite cart bag + two accessories

• Deluxe cart bag + one accessory

• Premium Edition cart bag

• Dri Edition cart bag



Golfers that purchase a PowaKaddy FW5s, C2i, C2i EBS or C2 Limited Edition trolley will be eligible to claim a FREE PowaKaddy X-Lite bag or Deluxe Cart Bag, while anybody that buys the entry-level FW3s trolley will receive a FREE PowaKaddy X-Lite Bag.

PowaKaddy’s UK Sales Manager, David Howse, commented: “This promotion allows golfers to choose from any of our fantastic lithium trolleys and combine it with the bag that best suits their game. Integrated into the base of each bag, the PowaKaddy Key Lock system is designed to secure your cart bag and will work seamlessly with our entire range of trolleys.”

To check availability and pricing please contact your local PowaKaddy retailer, or for further information on PowaKaddy, visit www.powakaddy.com, ring 01795 473 555 or email sales@powakaddy.co.uk.