PowaKaddy releases most complete 2019 cart bag range

PowaKaddy has unveiled details of its strongest and most complete cart bag line-up ever.



The new range features state-of-the-art materials and the latest technology as well as a host of complementary new colours, resulting in a collection that caters for every golfer’s needs.



The updated Dri-Edition bag that offers excellent waterproof performance headlines the range. The line-up also showcases the redesigned Premium, Deluxe and X-Lite Edition bags, all-available in new, contemporary colours for 2019.

PowaKaddy’s in-house research and development experts have utilised specifically designed fabrics for outstanding performance benefits and engineered the range of ergonomic bags to perfectly complement PowaKaddy’s trolley range.



Every cart bag has the unique key lock base that seamlessly slots into any PowaKaddy electric or push trolley, ensuring a stable and secure ride for your clubs.

PowaKaddy’s CEO, David Catford, said, “we’re excited to reveal our most complete bag collection to date which we believe provides a great option for every golfer.”



He added: “The styling and appearance of the bags has been very well received in the trade, and it is backed by extremely high-performance materials and design.”

The 2019 Dri-Edition cart bag utilises cutting-edge, super-lightweight nylon fabric, which has a hydrostatic rating of over 10,000mm, as well as a heat welded seam-sealing method and special coating to give maximum protection against the elements and ensure 100% waterproofing.

The best-selling Premium Edition Bag is constructed from the latest lightweight vinyl and PU materials and is available in six eye-catching colours. A new three-handle top enables ease of movement and incorporates a dedicated larger space for putters that have oversized grips.

Completing the 2019 range is the feature-packed Deluxe Edition, which has been transformed with a sleek design, and the new X-Lite Edition; PowaKaddy’s lightest ever model, weighing in at just 1.9kg.

Available: Now

Price: Dri Edition Cart Bag - £229.99, Premium Edition Cart Bag - £179.99, Deluxe Edition Cart Bag - £149.99, X-Lite Edition Cart Bag - £119.99