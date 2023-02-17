search
PowaKaddy unveils tech-packed RX Remote Range

By bunkered.co.uk15 February, 2023
Today marks a significant milestone in the history of electric golf trolleys.

For the first time ever, you will be able to walk into a golf shop, buy and take home a touchscreen, remote-controlled GPS trolley.

Say hello to the PowaKaddy RX Remote Range.

Comprising the RX1 and the RX1 GPS, this new range is packed with a host of premium technology that is propel PowaKaddy’s 2023 offering to a whole new level and allow golfers to take charge of their trolley in a way they’ve never been able to – until now.

The RX1 and RX1 GPS boast a slimline remote-control handset that has a powerful 50m range, giving golfers complete wireless control of their electric trolley from the palm of their hand.

Additionally, the swivel front wheel offers smooth manoeuvrability in all conditions, while the Slope Traverse Assist (STA) helps to keep the trolleys stable on all terrains.

The RX1 is equipped with a stunning 3.5-inch, full-colour, widescreen display, whilst the RX1 GPS features a 3.5-inch touchscreen OCA display, which is pre-loaded with over 40,000 courses worldwide, with no annual fees or subscriptions required.

The trolley also features a Bluetooth Connected App for iOS and Android that allows for quick golf course updates.

Both models are fitted with near-silent motors, a Smartphone/GPS device USB charging port, an anti-tip rear wheel, a height-adjustable soft touch handle, a two-year warranty, and PowaKaddy’s high-performance low-profile PowaFrame Chassis.

The latest models in PowaKaddy’s market leading range of trolleys are powered by a special RX-specific next-generation Lithium “Plug ’n’ Play” XL-Plus battery, which is 40% smaller than the previous model, fully water and dust-rated.

The thinnest, lightest, and most powerful Lithium battery on the market, it delivers up up to 20% more power than previous models.

"We’re thrilled to be introducing the all-new RX Remote Range," said Graeme Wigham, Sales Director at PowaKaddy. "This trolley range represents our latest innovations and technologies, and is evidence of our commitment to staying at the forefront of electric trolley design. We are confident that both the RX1 and the RX1 GPS will be a big hit in 2023."

PowaKaddy’s RX1 and RX1 GPS is now available with retailers.

RRP: £1,199.99 (RX1), £1,499.99 (RX1 GPS)

