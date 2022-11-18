search
Gear

Electronically-heated mitts - yes, really! - headline PowaKaddy winter accessories

By James Tait15 November, 2022
PowaKaddy Powakaddy Accessories Winter Accessories New Gear Winter Golf
Therma Mitts1

PowaKaddy's brand-new, electronically-heated ThermaMitts headlines a host of premium options in the brand's all-new winter accessory range.

The newest addition to PowaKaddy’s accessories range, the ThermaMitts have been designed to keep your hands warm and snug in the coldest of winter conditions.

Heated by microwire technology, they warm up quickly and offer the ideal combination of comfort and warmth for those chilly winter rounds. 

The microwire heating layer is evenly spread throughout the mitts to distribute warmth onto the hands, while the simple control button offers 3 different heating levels.

• PowaKaddy unveils new push cart line-up

They have also been ergonomically designed, allowing for easy left-and-right-handed use, and attach quickly and easily onto your trolley handle. 

Therma Mitts3
Winter Mitts

Another staple of PowaKaddy’s winter accessories range is the brand’s winter wheels. The unique, patented design offers golfers a way to keep playing throughout winter, without ruining the golf course. 

• PowaKaddy FX3 tops UK "best-seller" list - AGAIN!

Developed in association with greenkeepers, course managers, and BIGGA, the winter wheels are certifiably winter golf-ready.

Each accessory in the range has been designed with the winter golfer in mind and has been engineered to satisfy the needs of any player in even
the most adverse of conditions. Additionally, PowaKaddy’s winter accessories are compatible with the brand’s FX, CT, FW, and C2 trolley ranges.

Winterwheels 1

PowaKaddy’s Rain Cover, meanwhile, has been designed with useability in mind.

The waterproof bag cover has been carefully crafted to keep your golf bag and equipment dry, and even features a handy external storage pocket.

For more information on this latest range, click here.

