Pricey BIG MAX trolley spotted on tour

Austrian Tour Pro Markus Brier was spotted using a prototype electric trolley from BIG MAX on the European Tour.



This sleek bit of kit from one of the game’s leading trolley manufactures looks set to come with a rather remarkable price tag.



More on that in a moment.



With the European Tour returning behind closed doors at the Austrian Open and the Euram Bank Open, many players faced the prospect of returning to competitive play without their caddies.

This is where Austrian trolley and bag specialist BIG MAX stepped in to help compatriot Brier find an extra special way to get his bag round the course.

“It was a real honour to have the first two events on the return to the European Tour in Austria. And when I realised I would not have a caddy, it was fantastic that I could get the latest technology from an iconic Austrian brand to help me round the course at my home events,” commented Brier



He added: “The BIG MAX trolley was so easy to use and it looked amazing - people couldn’t believe it was an electric trolley. There was heavy rain for 8 holes at the Austrian Open and Adamstal is such a tough course. My playing partner’s trolley battery gave in after 14 holes but the BIG MAX just kept on going. It surpassed all my expectations, and the umbrella holder was a life saver!”

The e LITE 4 is an ultra compact electric trolley that conceals its working mechanisms within the body of the trolley.

Made from powder coated aluminium and weighing just 6kg, the minimalist design features an ergonomic ring control mechanism on the handle that powers a whisper quiet, high powered motor.



Including practical features such as automatic downhill braking, remote control option and adjustable brackets that can take a Tour bag, the unique e LITE series will retail at around £2000 and is set to shake up the premium trolley market at the end of this year.