HomeGearProQuip AW19 Collection offers affordable quality

Gear

ProQuip AW19 Collection offers affordable quality

By David Cunninghame02 November, 2019
ProQuip ProQuip AW19 ProQuip stormFORCE PX6 Pro ProQuip Tempest ProQuip Therma-Excel Waterproofs Apparel New Gear
Pro Quip Aw19 1

ProQuip has launched its most technologically advanced clothing collection ever for Autumn and Winter 2019.

The ProQuip AW19 collection is headlined by stormFORCE PX6 Pro (below), a rain suit manufactured using Japanese fabric technology exclusive to ProQuip and carries a lifetime waterproof guarantee.

• The best handheld GPS devices money can buy

stormFORCE PX6 Pro has the highest waterproofing and breathability specifications of any ProQuip suit ever made and delivers a luxurious silk-like handle and feel.

Pro Quip Aw19 3

Russell Brooks, managing director of ProQuip, said: “In stormFORCE PX6 Pro we’ve achieved the perfect balance of lightness, softness and quietness and delivered those comfort benefits alongside a jacket and trousers that provides protection against the worst weather."

He added: “It’s high performance clothing that looks great, is enjoyable to wear and carries the ultimate assurance; a lifetime waterproof guarantee.”

Pro Quip Tempest

Also in the waterproofs category, TourFlex-Lite, the lightest ProQuip waterproof. It is an ultra-packable rain jacket made from a dual-knit outer fabric with four-way stretch and a super-soft inner mesh liner. 

• New Scottish championship course in pipeline

New for 2019 is the Tempest (above) that offers great value for money plus a three year waterproof guarantee.

Pro Quip Aw19 2

In the thermal mid-layer category, the updated Therma-Excel (above) quilted jackets and gilets offer an on-trend outer shell with ultra-warm lining and power stretch panels and sleeves.

For traditionalists, ProQuip has updated its Lambswool and Merino knitwear collections – both treated with nano-technology for water repellence - with new colour stories and enhanced protection against light rain and showers.

• Ben Hogan PTx PRO BLACK irons - FIRST LOOK!

The 2019 Ladies AW Collection, meanwhile, sees significant upgrades to the mid-layer category and the Katrina TourFlex-Lite and Aquastorm Ebony rain suits continue in the range with both carrying a three-year waterproof guarantee.

More info on the entire collection can be found at proquipgolf.com.

Available: Now
Prices: stormFORCE PX6 Pro £325 (jacket and trousers), Tempest £129 (jacket and trousers)

