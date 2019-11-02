ProQuip AW19 Collection offers affordable quality

ProQuip has launched its most technologically advanced clothing collection ever for Autumn and Winter 2019.



The ProQuip AW19 collection is headlined by stormFORCE PX6 Pro (below), a rain suit manufactured using Japanese fabric technology exclusive to ProQuip and carries a lifetime waterproof guarantee.



stormFORCE PX6 Pro has the highest waterproofing and breathability specifications of any ProQuip suit ever made and delivers a luxurious silk-like handle and feel.

Russell Brooks, managing director of ProQuip, said: “In stormFORCE PX6 Pro we’ve achieved the perfect balance of lightness, softness and quietness and delivered those comfort benefits alongside a jacket and trousers that provides protection against the worst weather."

He added: “It’s high performance clothing that looks great, is enjoyable to wear and carries the ultimate assurance; a lifetime waterproof guarantee.”

Also in the waterproofs category, TourFlex-Lite, the lightest ProQuip waterproof. It is an ultra-packable rain jacket made from a dual-knit outer fabric with four-way stretch and a super-soft inner mesh liner.

New for 2019 is the Tempest (above) that offers great value for money plus a three year waterproof guarantee.

In the thermal mid-layer category, the updated Therma-Excel (above) quilted jackets and gilets offer an on-trend outer shell with ultra-warm lining and power stretch panels and sleeves.

For traditionalists, ProQuip has updated its Lambswool and Merino knitwear collections – both treated with nano-technology for water repellence - with new colour stories and enhanced protection against light rain and showers.

The 2019 Ladies AW Collection, meanwhile, sees significant upgrades to the mid-layer category and the Katrina TourFlex-Lite and Aquastorm Ebony rain suits continue in the range with both carrying a three-year waterproof guarantee.



More info on the entire collection can be found at proquipgolf.com.

Available: Now

Prices: stormFORCE PX6 Pro £325 (jacket and trousers), Tempest £129 (jacket and trousers)

