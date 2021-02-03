PUMA launches sustainable apparel collection

PUMA Golf has partnered with First Mile, an organisation that turns plastic bottles into fabric, to launch a sustainable apparel collection ahead of this week’s PGA Tour event in Phoenix.



PUMA felt this was the perfect time to drop the second phase of its TRACKS series, given the Waste Management Phoenix Open’s efforts to promote sustainably and the fact that it has been widely recognised as the largest zero waste sporting event in the world.

• Cobra Puma Golf announce triple tour pro signing



• Should I be playing Blades???

The First Mile Collection consists of apparel made from recycled yarn that is manufactured from plastic bottles.

The bottles collected are sorted, cleaned, shredded and turned into yarn that is then used to create products with purpose. Three recycled plastic bottles can create one polo shirt.



• COBRA RADSPEED drivers – FIRST LOOK!



PUMA Golf’s First Mile T-shirts, Polo and ¼ Zip feature a cool, reflective print inspired by elements from the Waste Management: palm trees, howling coyotes, cold beers and cacti.

PUMA also says that when you take a picture of each piece in the collection with a flash, a concealed reflective element will come to life.

Separate from the First Mile gear, the collection will also include three unique caps (two for men and one for women) made out of recycled material, and a Limited-Edition PUMA x Vessel Waste Management VLX Stand Bag which features an all-over desert inspired print in a green and yellow colourway.

• Check out the incredible 3D printed Cobra putter

This apparel collection forms just one part for PUMA’s TRACKS campaign, a season long campaign which will see several more limited edition apparel collections released throughout the year.

More info:pumagolf.com

