search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearPUMA launches sustainable apparel collection

Gear

PUMA launches sustainable apparel collection

By David Cunninghame03 February, 2021
Puma Puma Golf First Mile Puma TRACKS Sustainability Apparel Clothing New Gear
Puma Tracks First Mile 1

PUMA Golf has partnered with First Mile, an organisation that turns plastic bottles into fabric, to launch a sustainable apparel collection ahead of this week’s PGA Tour event in Phoenix.

PUMA felt this was the perfect time to drop the second phase of its TRACKS series, given the Waste Management Phoenix Open’s efforts to promote sustainably and the fact that it has been widely recognised as the largest zero waste sporting event in the world.

• Cobra Puma Golf announce triple tour pro signing

• Should I be playing Blades???

The First Mile Collection consists of apparel made from recycled yarn that is manufactured from plastic bottles.

Puma Tracks First Mile 2

The bottles collected are sorted, cleaned, shredded and turned into yarn that is then used to create products with purpose. Three recycled plastic bottles can create one polo shirt.

• COBRA RADSPEED drivers – FIRST LOOK!

PUMA Golf’s First Mile T-shirts, Polo and ¼ Zip feature a cool, reflective print inspired by elements from the Waste Management: palm trees, howling coyotes, cold beers and cacti.

PUMA also says that when you take a picture of each piece in the collection with a flash, a concealed reflective element will come to life.

Puma Tracks First Mile 3

Separate from the First Mile gear, the collection will also include three unique caps (two for men and one for women) made out of recycled material, and a Limited-Edition PUMA x Vessel Waste Management VLX Stand Bag which features an all-over desert inspired print in a green and yellow colourway.

• Check out the incredible 3D printed Cobra putter

This apparel collection forms just one part for PUMA’s TRACKS campaign, a season long campaign which will see several more limited edition apparel collections released throughout the year.

More info:pumagolf.com

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Puma

Related Articles - Puma Golf

Related Articles - Sustainability

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - Clothing

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
play button
HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400
Ping
play button
ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Startling evidence reveals number of golfers hospitalised due to on-course injuries
Brooks Koepka takes on Twitter trolls (and wins!)
Dustin Johnson takes R&A and USGA to task on 'changes'
Inside Alejandro Canizares' unusual drill (and why you should try it)
Rory McIlroy blasts R&A and USGA over rule changes

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
See all videos right arrow