PUMA Golf unveils Arnold Palmer apparel collection

PUMA Golf is announcing its second collaboration with Arnold Palmer Enterprises in the form of an apparel collection that they say embodies The King’s timeless style.

The PUMA Golf x Arnold Palmer Collection celebrates the life of one of golf’s global icons through nostalgic colours, unique prints and personal detailing on each piece.



“When designing this collection we had the honour of spending time with the Arnold Palmer Enterprises team, along with close Palmer friends and family, diving deep into the archives to bring key elements of his life and career into every piece,” said Chris MacNeill, Senior Product Line Manager, PUMA Golf.

He added: “We wanted to make each piece something special that fans of Mr. Palmer and the game of golf will truly appreciate. We feel we captured the essence of his life and trend-setting style in a modern way in this new collection.”



The PUMA Golf x Arnold Palmer collection for 2021 is comprised of polos, layering pieces, shorts, and caps.

Each item features a unique pattern reminiscent of The King’s taste, including umbrellas, iced tea and lemons and, in the collar of many of the tops, artistic renderings depicting a memorable period in his storied career.



Additionally, hidden quote labels with famous Arnold Palmer quotes are included on the interior of every piece, along with a two-tone version of the iconic Umbrella logo, adapted for the the PUMA x Arnold Palmer partnership.



The collection includes other hidden discoverable details including pink stitching on the top buttons of the polo and buttons with Arnold Palmer’s name engraved on them.

More info:pumagolf.cobragolf.co.uk

