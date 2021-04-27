PUMA Golf's EGW collection is tailored for the modern golfer

PUMA Golf’s new Excellent Golf Wear is a versatile and modern collection that perfectly blends golf and streetwear styles.



The 2021 EGW line delivers comfort and style for both the golf course and everyday life.



“We’re seeing a new generation of golfers joining the game and bringing their casual, streetwear-inspired style preferences to the course. More and more golfers are gravitating to more lifestyle, relatable gear that is suitable for their everyday lives,” said Chris MacNeill – Sr. PLM Apparel, PUMA Golf.

He added: “From hoodies, henleys and joggers, to sneaker-inspired golf shoes, PUMA’s EGW Collection is bringing street style to the course in a modern way, delivering a lifestyle aesthetic, with comfortable fabrics that perform as well off the course as on.”

The entire collection is just another example of PUMA’s commitment to lead on fashionable, modern golf apparel.

EGW CLOUDSPUN PM CREWNECK

This stylish crewneck is the perfect layering piece to wear on course and off it.



EGW CLOUDSPUN MAT HENLEY

This soft henley will become a staple for you, delivering performance, comfort and a whole lot of style.

EGW CLOUDSPUN PUSHCART POCKET TEE

This modern design takes fabric, feel and fit to a new level. Featuring a functional chest pocket, this tee will spice up your golf wardrobe.

EGW 9-HOLE JOGGER

Designed for travel, lounging, or days at the range. A performance jogger designed with an elastic waistband and bunch cuff at the bottom for extreme comfort with an elevated feel.



EGW WALKER SHORT

The athletic-inspired shorts give you the ultimate in freedom of movement while still looking refined enough to pass as a golf short.

PUMA Golf Wear Circle Patch Cap

Featuring a moisture-wicking sweatband, breathable mesh back panels and a premium silicone EGW circle patch this is a cap sure to get you noticed.



Available: Now

More info:cobragolf.co.uk/pumagolf