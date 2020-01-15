Puma Golf gives its tour staff a bit of 'Beef'

As he prepares to make his 2020 European Tour debut at this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Andrew 'Beef' Johnston has announced a new partnership with Puma Golf.



The 30-year-old European Tour winner has put pen to paper on a new deal with the famous German brand that will see him wear the iconic 'Puma' logo on his clothes and the distinctive 'P' logo on the bill of his baseball cap.



He joins a stable that includes Rickie Fowler, Lexi Thompson and Bryson DeChambeau.

‘Beef’ has become a real fan favourite in recent years for his distinctive style, friendly persona and chilled-out demeanour.

He won his maiden European Tour title at the Open de Espana in 2016, the same year that he posted his best finish in a major to date, finishing eighth in the Open at Royal Troon.



