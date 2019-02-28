PUMA Golf introduces new IGNITE PROADAPT footwear

You may have noticed in recent weeks that Rickie Fowler has been donning a striking pair of PUMA Golf shoes – those shoes are the all-new IGNITE PROADAPT.



Designed in collaboration with Fowler, the PROADAPT delivers Tour-proven stability, ultimate traction and extreme comfort, in a sophisticated package.



“During the footwear design and creation process, we work with our Tour team, utilising their feedback to deliver shoes that reflect the feel and performance desired by the best golfers in the world,” said Andrew Lawson, Footwear Product Line Manager at PUMA Golf.

“Rickie was involved from the earliest stages of design, expressing his desire for an upper that provides a ton of support with premium styling. Better players will love these shoes as they offer comfort, maximum stability, ground traction and motion control through your golf swing.”



Fowler debuted PROADAPT earlier this season and relied on them during his recent victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The PROADAPT shoe’s outsole utilizes Dual-Durometer Tornado Cleats that deliver excellent traction, along with torsional stability provided from the full length PROADAPT TPU outsole.



The shoe also features a stable, full-grain leather upper, with Fowler playing a key role in its design.

The IGNITE PROADAPT comes equipped with a one-year waterproof warranty and utilises key PUMA technologies including:

• Pro-Fit Insole – This ultra-soft, yet supportive PU insole provides excellent fit, performance and long-lasting comfort on the course.

• Adaptive Fit System – Dual-layer, decoupled collar construction utilises premium full-grain leather materials and a moulded comfort collar to provide the comfort of a running shoe, but the look of a high-end leather shoe.

• Atlantis Leather Upper – The Ultra-premium, full-grain leather upper delivers a soft feel, enhanced quality and a sophisticated look.



• IGNITE Foam – Revolutionary and proprietary PU foam provides ideal energy return, responsive comfort, stable cushioning and step-in comfort eliminating that unpleasant “break-in period,” that can come with a new pair of golf shoes.

• Pro-Form TPU – The premium TPU Outsole compound delivers high performance, grip and scuff resistance on all surfaces.

• Tornado Cleat – A dual talon, low-profile cleat provides excellent traction and long-lasting abrasion resistance, and is easy to change out using the Fast Twist 3.0 system.

In addition to the core PROADAPT collection, PUMA Golf will introduce several limited edition PROADAPT shoes throughout the year. Keep an eye out for the first two at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship.

Available: March 15

Colour options: White/Gray Violet, Black/Dark Shadow and Gray Violet/White

Price: £150

