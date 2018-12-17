Puma Golf reveals 2019 spikeless footwear range

The new spikeless footwear range from Puma Golf has been launched today, with the IGNITE NXT promising to take golf footwear ‘to the next level’.



Each model in the collection features a completely new IGNITE spikeless traction platform with three unique, versatile, and fashion forward upper silhouettes.

The NXT collection provides wearers added stability and comfort in multiple show-stopping designs, featuring Puma’s proprietary DISC technology, a traditional lacing style, and the new SOLELACE, for the ultimate in locked-in comfort.

As well as Puma’s Pro-Form TPU outsole, IGNITE Foam midsole and flat-knit waterproof mesh vamp upper with PWRFRAME reinforcement, the midsole also features SOLESHIELD, which is a new micro-thin TPU film that is vacuum-formed around the midsole to make cleaning off dirt and debris a breeze.

The new IGNITE NXT SOLELACE, above, combines the comfort of IGNITE foam, with the superior traction and stability of NXT technology and the brand’s most innovative closure system to date, SOLELACE. SOLELACE is a super strong and lightweight TPU units attached directly to the midsole allow the laces of the shoes to completely envelop a golfer’s foot, offering 360-degree support.

The IGNITE NXT, below, is similar to the SOLELACE version but the mesh upper with PWRFRAME reinforcement combines with Puma’s new PWRCAGE technology that offers a super strong lightweight TPU saddle that is decoupled from the upper to provide excellent support and stability throughout the swing, in a traditional lace enclosure style with a modern twist.

The IGNITE NXT DISC, below, offers the proprietary DISC tightening system that delivers ultimate convenience with a micro-adjusting dial that quickly and easily secures golfers’ feet for a locked-in, consistent and custom fit, while the IGNITE NXT PRO uses a microfibre upper with PWRFRAME reinforcement, and decoupled PWRCAGE pieces to provide a secure fit for golfers desiring less flex from their footwear.

Finally, the IGNITE NXT SOLELACE WOMEN’S, below, comes equipped with the same technologies utilised in the men’s versions including the Organically-altered traction new SOLELACE closure system, performance, non-stretch waterproof and breathable mesh and IGNITE foam for extreme comfort.

“The popularity of our IGNITE SPIKELESS footwear surpassed our early expectations, as golfers of all ages and skill levels have recognized the comfort and convenience benefits Puma’s spikeless performance footwear can provide,” said Andrew Lawson, product line manager for Puma Golf.

“As well-received as our current offerings of spikeless footwear have been, we’ve taken our game to a new level with the NXT collection that blends incredibly stylish silhouettes, rooted in Puma’s performance heritage, with three distinct closure options, to ensure the perfect fit and feel for every golfer.”



Price: All models £110

Available: February 15, 2019