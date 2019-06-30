search
HomeGearPUMA Golf's Suede shoes bring street style to the golf course

Gear

PUMA Golf’s Suede shoes bring street style to the golf course

By David Cunninghame28 June, 2019
Puma Puma Golf Puma Suede Shoes Spikeless shoes New Gear
Puma Suede 1

The iconic PUMA Suede shoe launched in 1968 and since then has been influencing street style with its legendary, classic, cool vibe.

Last year, PUMA Golf introduced a popular golf version of the Suedes, and now, the brand is releasing two new iterations of the classic shoe, featuring the same iconic style with modern performance technologies ideally suited for the golf course.

• Puma unveils new Union Camo Collection

Mimicking the classic style of PUMA’s original Suedes, the PUMA OG shoe (£90), which is unisex and available in both men’s and women’s sizing, utilises premium Atlantis leather on the upper.

Puma Suede 2

The shoe is built on a hidden traction outsole that provides the appearance of a fashion-forward sneaker off the course, while offering recessed spikeless traction for grip and stability on any surface on the course.

• REVIEW - Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver

The OG features a sleek shaped last for a stylish toe-down look and added comfort, while the ultra-soft PU insole, meanwhile, provides added support for long-lasting comforrt.

Puma Suede 4

The Suede G Patch (£100) shoe allows you to customise your style and bring some personal flair to the course.

The footwear icon sports a suede leather upper with a tonal hoop-and-loop formstripe that comes equipped with six interchangeable, woven label patches that can be changed out as often as you’d like.

Puma Suede 3

This version is also built on a hidden traction outsole and has a dual-density insole that provides two unique layers of cushioning for customised comfort, fit and long-lasting durability.

• Puma Golf reveals 2019 spikeless footwear range

The Suede G Patch, which is available in men’s sizes and comes in Bridal Rose, Black and Quarry colourways.

Available: Now
Price: PUMA OG - £90, PUMA Suede G Patch - £100

