PUMA IGNITE CAGED CRAFTED shoes - FIRST LOOK!

PUMA has bolstered its line-up of brilliant golf shoes with the addition of a new, cleated version to its Crafted franchise - the Ignite Caged Crafted.



Over the past few years we have seen PUMA produce elegant golf shoe designs that don't scrimp on performance.



The Caged Crafted line-up blends comfort, style and performance into a premium package that delivers locked-in stability from any lie.



• PUMA launches sustainable apparel



The design of the shoes also the delivers the kind of modern and refined look we have come to expect from PUMA.



Building off the success of the popular Ignite Caged family, Caged Crafted is a premium take on the design, utilising a natural leather saddle in various colours delivering a sophisticated, one-of-a-kind look.

A premium full grain leather PWRCAGE saddle wraps around the medial and lateral sides of the shoe, providing stability throughout the swing and giving the shoes an elevated aesthetic.



• Cobra Puma Golf announce triple tour pro signing

Also, the layered Adaptive Fit Systemprovides 360˚ support through the internal bootie, while the forefoot is also made with a supple full-grain leather that gives a clean look, and 1-year waterproof performance.



The full-length IGNITEfoam cushioning and PWRADAPT sole provide responsive comfort and 3-dimensional traction that adapts to the way you move out on the golf course.



• Check out the incredible 3D printed Cobra putter



The Ignite Caged Crafted will be available in three stylish colourways; White/High rise /Team Gold; Black/Team Gold; Quiet Shade/Puma Black/ Team Gold.



If all of that wasn't enough to sell you on these brilliant shoes then perhaps the price will. At £120 they represent a downright bargain for the level of technology and premium materials on offer.

• COBRA RADSPEED drivers – FIRST LOOK!



You might have also noticed PUMA athletes Gary Woodland and Bryson DeChambeau donning the Ignite Caged shoes on tour for the past year, but they only recently officially debuted these Caged Crafted models and you can expect to see them wearing them throughout 2021.

Available: Now

Price: £120

