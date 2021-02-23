PUMA IGNITE FASTEN8 shoes – FIRST LOOK!

The latest addition to PUMA Golf’s popular spikeless shoe line-up is the IGNITE FASTEN8 Pro, engineered to deliver premium comfort, top-notch performance and the versatile style we've come to expect from PUMA.



One of the big talking points with the new IGNITE FASTEN8 Pro family for both men and women is the added stability and improved fit on offer.



What differentiates this shoe from other spikeless options according PUMA, is an all new FASTEN8 Fit System, consisting of 8 interior webbing support straps that are integrated into the lacing system.

The 8 webbing straps are secured from underneath the foot and when the laces are tightened, each of the Fasten8 straps deliver an exceptionally secure, personalised fit for all foot shapes and sizes.



The FASTEN8 pro also features a PWRCAGE (a TPU saddle integrated with midfoot support webbing straps) and PWRFRAME (an ultra-thin TPU frame placed in high stress areas) technologies, both of which contribute to greater overall stability during the swing and increased comfort while walking.

Enhanced comfort and performance is provided by a strategically designed, organically-altered traction pattern in the sole, as well as IGNITE Foam in the midsole, which yields energy return and cushioning to keep your feet feeling fresh even after 18 holes.



The FASTEN8 Pro also features a microfibre upper. Delivering both comfort and style, it is waterproof and breathable in the forefoot area, for versatile performance in varying weather conditions, and SOLESHIELD, a micro-thin TPU film that is vacuum-formed around the midsole to make cleaning off dirt and debris quick and easy.

"The new IGNITE FASTEN8 shoe continues to deliver the cool, classic style that has become synonymous with PUMA Golf, in a popular mix of colorways that will appeal to a wide range of players," said Andrew Lawson, PLM, Footwear, PUMA Golf.



He added: "When you combine our innovative new FASTEN8 Fit System with PUMA’s other impressive footwear technologies you have a shoe that delivers true versatility, style and performance, all while ensuring the perfect fit and feel for every golfer."



Available: March 2

Price: £100