PUMA IGNITE PROADAPT Delta shoes - FIRST LOOK

PUMA Golf’s new IGNITE PROADAPT Δ (Delta) shoe was designed in collaboration with Rickie Fowler for tour-validated stability, precise fit, exceptional traction and extreme comfort, in a sleek, sophisticated package.



The PROADAPT Delta shoe features PUMA’s all new ADAPT Foam, delivering stable cushioning, high energy return and excellent ground-feel. Basically, astounding levels of comfort.



The outsole utilises Dual-Durometer Tornado Cleats that deliver excellent traction, along with torsional stability provided from the full length PROADAPT TPU outsole, ensuing a stable foundation throughout the swing.

The shoe also features a premium, full-grain leather upper design that Rickie loves.



Fowler debuted these PROADAPT Δ shoes on tour earlier this season and will continue to wear them throughout 2021.

Other key tech highlights with these eye-catching shoes are the inclusion of and ADAPT-WRAP Tongue and ADAPTIVE FIT SYSTEM.

The former is a one -piece construction tongue that wraps around the instep of the foot from the medial side providing medial support.

The later, meanwhile, is a dual-layer, decoupled collar construction that utilises premium full-grain leather materials and a moulded comfort collar that provides the comfort of a running shoe, but the look of a high-end leather shoe.



Adding to the appeal is the fact that it comes equipped with a one-year waterproof warranty.

The PROADAPT Delta’s will be available in three colourways, PUMA White, Grey/Violet and Black/Quiet Shade.

Available: March 30

Price: £140