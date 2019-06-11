search
HomeGearPuma introduces ‘Patriot Pack’ ahead of US Open

Gear

Puma introduces ‘Patriot Pack’ ahead of US Open

By David Cunninghame11 June, 2019
Puma Patriot 1

As the best players in the world prepare to take on Pebble Beach for the 119th US Open, PUMA Golf is celebrating the iconic championship with its new limited edition Patriot Pack.

Showcasing designs inspired by the stars and stripes of the American flag, PUMA has created a stylish design in red, white and blue tones to infuse a dose a patriotism throughout a pair of its popular IGNITE NXT shoes, P 110 Snapback Cap, a COBRA x CRU headcover and a COBRA x VESSEL Limited Edition Standbag. 

Puma Patriot 2

IGNITE NXT LACE Patriot Pack shoes

The latest addition to the IGNITE spikeless franchise, these shoes are built from the ground up with a Pro-Form TPU outsole and an organically-altered traction pattern for ultimate stability.

• Puma Golf reveals 2019 spikeless footwear range

They feature a stylish, red, white and blue colourway, incorporating stars and stripes.

Puma Patriot 3

P 110 Snapback Cap Stars & Stripes

PUMA has taken Rickie’s favourite hat design to a new, patriotic level, featuring a navy brim, white body with an embroidered P logo that features the stars and stripes. 

• Puma unveils new Union Camo Collection

Puma Patriot 4

COBRA GOLF x Vessel Patriot Pack Tour Standbag

The product of a joint venture with Vessel, this bag utilises a white body with red and blue accents to showcase the stars and stripes of the US like you have never seen them before.

Puma Patriot 5

COBRA Golf x CRU Patriot Pack Headcover

Inspired by the stars and stripes, COBRA again teamed up with CRU to create a Limited Edition headcover, sold in limited quantities on cobragolf.com, that celebrates the U.S. Open.

• REVIEW - Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver

The headcover also features Rickie Fowler’s signature.

Available: Select retailers June 13

