Puma unleashes new PWRADAPT CAGE shoe range

Puma Golf has unveiled its new IGNITE PWRADAPT CAGED footwear, delivering the optimum blend of comfort, style, and unmatched, locked-in stability.



Now, thanks to a new PWRCAGE saddle unit, you can swing as hard and as fast as you like and not worry about it compromising your stability.

Available in two head-turning options, each with four colourways to choose from, as well as your choice of lace-up and disc closure options, these shoes are also winners in the style department.



“Our new CAGED footwear will keep you locked in and comfortable all day thanks to our new Adaptive Fit System and PWRCAGE saddle unit which provides the perfect fit, and stability like you’ve never felt before. Best of all, they come in a stylish, lifestyle-inspired, extremely comfortable package,” said Andrew Lawson, Footwear Product Line Manager, Puma Golf.



IGNITE PWRADAPT CAGED have been anatomically designed to deliver outstanding comfort and a perfect, tailored fit. The supportive PWRCAGE Saddle wraps around the medial and lateral sides of the shoe providing unmatched stability.

As the laces tighten, the cage around a golfer’s foot forms a perfect, comfortable but stable fit, and the Heel Lock Window cups the golfer’s heel comfortably locking his foot securely into the shoe.



In addition, the layered Adaptive Fit System provides 360-degree support through the internal bootie, while the external bootie equipped with PWRFRAME technology ensures that the foot is fully supported in highest impact areas. The full-length IGNITE foam cushioning and PWRADAPT Technology sole provide responsive comfort and 3-dimensional traction that adapts to the way a golfer moves.



In terms of style, both the lace and DISC version of CAGED feature an Epic Tour Last - a refined, anatomical last shaping that delivers excellent fit and ample forefoot volume for unrivaled comfort and a stunning toe-down look.



The IGNITE PWRADAPT CAGED collection is available in the golfer’s choice of four stylish color ways (Gray Violet/Silver/White, Black/Silver/Black, Quiet Shade/Silver/Black, White/Silver/Peacoat). Available in sizes 7-12, the IGNITE PWRADAPT CAGED will feature a retail price of £130 and be available through retail and online from Feb.

Golfers can also expect to see fun Limited-Edition colorways and styles of CAGED inspired by upcoming, key tournaments this season.

Puma athletes Gary Woodland and Bryson DeChambeau have been wearing these CAGED shoes on Tour for the past few months and will continue to do so for the remainder of the 2020 season.