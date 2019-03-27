search
Gear

Puma unveils new Union Camo Collection

By David Cunninghame27 March, 2019
Puma Camo 1

You can expect to see Rickie Fowler wearing pieces from this new collection when he takes to the fairways of Augusta National in two weeks time.

The Union Camo collection is a take on the camouflage trend that is sweeping the sportswear world, combined with inspiration derived from the year’s first major.

Puma Camo 2

Puma’s exclusive design layers the shapes of the United States and the state of Georgia to form its camouflage pattern that is sure to stand out.

The Union Camo Collection, focuses on heathered textures and blocky lines to create a fashion-forward yet refined look, inspired by the location of the year’s first major.

The Camo Collection includes:

Puma Camo 3

Union Camo Polo

Designed with Puma’s FUSIONYARN FLEX fabric blend, this performance polo features an all-over Union Camo design.  Available in both iconic green and neutral gray hues. 

Puma Camo 4

Union Camo ¼ Zip

Polyester/spandex blend ¼ zip pullover that is ideally suited for beating the morning chill during dew-sweeping rounds.  Features the gray Union Camo design as a woven overlay on chest and sleeves.

Puma Camo 5

Ultralite Stretch Belt

The perfect accessory to tie the collection together, the Ultralite Stretch Belt is available in the flagship green shades of the collection and is reversible with a clean stripe design as an alternative. 

Puma Camo 6

Union Camo Patch Utility 110 Cap

This cool cap, in a solid green colorway, comes with two interchangeable patches so you can customize your style.  

P 110 Snapback Cap 

A fresh take on the popular P Cap Rickie wears on Tour, featuring the all over Union Camo pattern.

Puma Camo 7

IGNITE PROADAPT CAMO Shoes

The IGNITE PROADAPT, Puma’s latest shoe, employs tour-proven technologies trusted by the game's best, designed to adapt to any lie with stability, power and comfort. Comes in a black/bronze/grey colorway.

The Union Camo Collection will be available through select online retailers only.

