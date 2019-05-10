search
Gear

PUMA unveils PGA Championship Warning Pack

By David Cunninghame09 May, 2019
Puma Golf Puma Warning Pack Cobra Puma PROADAPT PGA Championship Bethpage Rickie Fowler
Puma Warning Pack 1

With the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black just around the corner, COBRA PUMA GOLF is introducing a bold, limited edition “Warning Pack” comprised of headwear, footwear and a golf bag that will be available next week. 

There are few courses as demanding as Bethpage State Park’s iconic Black Course.

• Puma Golf reveals 2019 spikeless footwear range

Even before golfers begin to negotiate the Par 70 7,426 yards of deep rough, never ending bunkers and lightning fast greens, they encounter “the Warning” sign.

Bethpage Black

Inspired by the infamous sign cautioning players of the difficulty that lies ahead on the challenging Black Course, PUMA has used a jet black and bright fuchsia colourway to infuse warning icons and the word “warning” throughout a pair of IGNITE PROADAPT shoes, P Snapback Cap and a COBRA GOLF x VESSEL Limited Edition Tour stand bag. 

Puma Warning Pack 2

The “Warning Pack” will form the basis for Rickie Fowler’s PUMA scripts during the opening two rounds of the Major event.

• Rickie Fowler: Golf's fashion trailblazer through the years

The Warning Pack is available at selected retailers and includes:

Puma Warning Pack 3

P 110 Warning Snapback Cap -  This LE P Snapback Cap is available in a grey and fuschia colorway, featuring the word WARNING in a repeating pattern under the brim.

Puma Warning Pack 4

IGNITE PROADAPT Warning Shoes - These Limited Edition IGNITE PROADAPT Shoes are available in a bold jet black and bright fuschia colorway, with the warning icon infused throughout.

• PUMA Golf introduces new IGNITE PROADAPT footwear

The sockliner features a custom warning sign that reads “the IGNITE PROADAPT is an Extremely Advanced Golf Spike which we Recommend Only for Highly Skilled Golfers.”

Puma Warning Pack 5

COBRA Golf x Vessel Limited Edition Stand Bag - Designed in the same black and bright fuschia colorway, the custom COBRA x VESSEL Tour Stand Bag infuses the warning icon throughout along with COBRA branding.

