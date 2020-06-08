PUMA unveils spikeless IGNITE NXT CRAFTED footwear

Over the last few years PUMA Golf’s IGNITE spikeless shoe offerings have gone down a storm with golfers and this latest addition to the franchise could be the best yet.



The new IGNITE NXT CRAFTED blends comfort and function in a stunning, premium package that takes on and off course style seriously.



The shoes have been designed to showcase the artistry and look of handmade premium footwear blended with the technology of PUMA’s NXT golf shoes.

The NXT Crafted utilises natural leather saddle that give a sophisticated, one-of-a-kind look. While, just like the rest of the NXT family, these shoes are built from the ground up using PUMA’s Pro-Form TPU outsole with an organically-altered traction pattern, featuring over 100 strategically placed directional hexagon lugs in zones, for maximum stability and traction.

In addition, a full-length IGNITE Foam midsole, wrapped in SOLESHIELD for added durability, delivers phenomenal comfort and energy return to help you play your best all day long.

The upper, meanwhile, features a premium leather saddle wrapped around PWRFRAME reinforcement. The PWRFRAME TPU is an ultra-thin frame that is strategically placed in high stress areas of the upper for lightweight support and increased stability.



“The IGNITE NXT Crafted perfectly fuse the beauty of handcrafted shoemaking with modern development techniques to deliver optimum elegance and peak performance,” said Andrew Lawson, PLM Footwear, PUMA Golf.

He added: “With the combination of style and performance these shoes will appeal to a wide variety of golfers – those who appreciate the classic look of a leather saddle shoe and those who value modern comfort and stability technologies being a part of their game.”



The IGNITE NXT CRAFTED shoes will be available in four sophisticated colourways (White-Leather Brown-Team Gold, Black-Leather Brown-Team Gold, Peacoat-Leather Brown-Team Gold and White-Hi-Rise-Team Gold) and come in sizes 7-12.

Available: June 5

Price: £110